Placing second in their first tournament of the season, Minnetonka did one better Sept. 18, in their home invitational.
Minnetonka bested Rochester Mayo 25-12, 23-25, 15-6 in the championship match, finishing 4-0 in the tournament.
Minnetonka, 13-2 overall, moved up to No. 5 in Class 4A for week four.
The Spartans of Rochester twice took the Skippers to three games, pool play decided in a 25-20, 23-25, 15-8 decision. Minnetonka also beat Cloquet 25-14, 25-19, and Benilde-St. Margaret 25-13, 25-14.
Abby Stanwood (44 kills, eight aces, 31 digs), Kate Simington (31 kills, three aces, 10 blocks) and Anna Lockhart (96 assists, three aces, 16 digs) led Minnetonka at the net for the tournament.
Macy Osenga (19 digs, five aces), Morgan Ryan (31 digs) and Nora Arndt (six aces, nine digs) were leaders in the back row for the Skippers.
Minnetonka also beat Chanhassen 28-26, 25-19, 25-16 on Sept. 16. Simington converted 15-of-33 swings for the Skippers, while Justina Felknor found success with eight kills on only 10 attempts.
Lockhart had 34 assists, while Ryan added four of the Skippers' 10 aces and Stanwood had a team-high 20 digs.
Chanhassen's Mary Cate Ziembiec was the leader both offensively (12 kills) and defensively (13 digs) as Minnetonka held the Storm to a hit percentage below 1.0.
Chloe Rogers kept the play alive multiple times, finishing with 19 digs, while Ashlyn Steding had 18 assists and an ace for the Storm.
Chanhassen (9-6) also participated in the Minnetonka Invitational, placing third of six teams. They beat Cretin-Derham Hall twice (25-22, 25-13 and 25-14, 25-12) and Benilde-St. Margaret (25-22, 25-23).
The lone loss in the tournament came against runner-up Rochester Mayo in three games (23-25, 25-17, 15-8), a team that beat Chanhassen in two games (outpointing them 50-25) one week earlier in Shakopee.
Ziembiec (31 kills, eight aces, 33 digs), Ellie Smith (21 kills), Steding (11 kills, 70 assists, six aces), Rogers (31 digs), and Maya Beise (22 digs) were tournament leaders for the Storm.
Chanhassen is at Orono on Sept. 21 with Minnetonka hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
TWO RIVERS INVITATIONAL
Holy Family Catholic won 10 of 12 games, posting four victories and two ties, in a second-place finish at the Dockin (Two Rivers HS, formerly Henry Sibley) Invitational Sept. 18 in West St. Paul.
The Fire played the host Warriors square 25-23, 23-25 in the round-robin style tournament.
Holy Family Catholic wins came over St. Paul Harding (25-17, 25-8), St. Agnes (25-15, 25-16), St. Paul Academy (25-12, 25-11), and St. Cloud Tech (25-20, 25-17). The other match ended in a 1-1 tie with Tartan (25-22, 17-25).
No statistics were available for the tournament.
Holy Family Catholic (6-4-2) is at Southwest Christian on Thursday, Sept. 23.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Top-ranked Southwest Christian volleyball added a pair of 3-0 wins over Jordan and Totino-Grace Sept. 16 and 17, improving to 8-2 on the season.
The 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Jordan was the first Wright County Conference contest for the Stars.
One night later, Southwest Christian scored a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 decision over Totino-Grace, a team with one win this season.
No statistics were available for either match.
Next up for the Stars is a Monday, Sept. 20 road match at Holy Angels.