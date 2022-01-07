Trailing 44-34 after the diving break, Minnetonka placed three swimmers in the top four in the 100-yard butterfly, gained four points in the 100-yard freestyle, and eventually ran away with a 102-84 win over visiting Chaska/Chanhassen in a dual Jan. 4 at Minnetonka Middle School East.
Brayden Slavik in a time of 4:53.07 in the 500-yard freestyle along with teammates Danton Dale (5:03.05) and Casey Parker (5:09.90) finished first, second and fourth to give the Storm Hawks a 66-60 lead with four races left.
Minnetonka placed three swimmers in the top-four in the backstroke and breaststroke races led by event winners Ryan McGuirk (53.88) and Carson Witte (59.25) to take a commanding lead. The Skippers were also first and third in both freestyle relays.
Slavik (1:48.39), Dale (1:51.54) and Alex Meyer (1:51.60) were first, third and fourth for Chaska/Chanhassen in the 200-yard freestyle. Casey Bretz and William Currie went first and third in the 200 individual medley in times of 2:01.02 and 2:05.39, while Lucas Becker turned in the top time in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.87.
The Storm Hawks claimed its largest lead of 10 points after sweeping the top three diving positions in Adam Wilson (183.75), Brian Gilbertson (150.80) and Micah Brecht (142.45).
Myonghai Choi in the butterfly (54.53) and Ryan Diede in the 100 freestyle (49.68) were other individual winners for Minnetonka.
Both teams will compete at the Maroon and Gold Invite at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the University of Minnesota in the Gold Division. Other teams will be Breck/Blake, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Edina, Omaha Creighton Prep, and Wayzata.
GYMNASTICS: Chaska/Chanhassen 131.325, St. Louis Park 127.900
McKenna Thom posted her first 9.0 score on floor exercise in high school competition, winning the all-around with a career-best 33.975 in leading Chaska/Chanhassen to a 131.325-127.9 win over St. Louis Park on Jan. 6.
Thom was first in floor exercise, vault (8.5) and uneven bars (8.4), and taking third on the balance beam (8.075).
McKenna Thom with an 8.3/8.5 for @StormHawksGymn in the Uneven Bars! #Soar pic.twitter.com/xt0qETjehL— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) January 5, 2022
Teammate Ellie Wackerfuss was second in the all-around at 32.150, paced by scores of 8.2 on floor, 8.125 on vault, 8.025 on beam, and 7.675 on bars.
Aleah TeBrugge was event champion on balance beam with an 8.55.
Elizabeth Kaufmann (8.4) and Anna Lacy (8.375) on vault, Kaufmann on bars (7.575), and TeBrugge on floor (8.8) were other top-three individual finishers for the Storm Hawks.
Chaska/Chanhassen (3-0) is at New Prague on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen
Russell and Michael Gillette, and Stephen Dragos, each went 2-0 in a home triangular for Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 6. The Storm Hawks lost 63-15 to Eastview and 39-33 to Eden Prairie.
Russell needed less than six minutes to record falls in his two 152-pound matches. Michael needed just 32 seconds in his first bout, and 1:55 in his second for two pins.
@StormHawksWrest Russell Gillette with the pin early in the 1st period at 152lbs!! Awesome!! pic.twitter.com/jjPnjYWJU2— Mike Bailey (@CoachBailey16) January 7, 2022
Fifth-ranked Dragos scored an 11-6 win to open the triangular against Eastview, accepting a forfeit in his second match.
Chaska/Chanhassen led Eden Prairie 33-12 through 152 pounds, also getting an 8-5 win from Graceson Bosch.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes in Buffalo in a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8.