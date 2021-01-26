The second Metro West Conference Nordic Ski skate event was an uphill climb -- in the standings -- for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Ben Scheller was more than a minute faster on the Hyland Park Reserve course in Bloomington than a previous race at Elm Creek Reserve. His time of 12 minutes, 51.8 seconds bested the boys field by 23 seconds.
Teammates Bennett Adams and Sam Wilmot were seventh and ninth, respectively, in times of 14:01 and 14:08.3.
Chaska/Chanhassen placed four girl skiers in the top 10 as well led by Ellen Adams, who like Scheller, dropped significant time -- 28 seconds -- from the first to second race. Adams was fifth in a finish of 16:38.6.
Isabella Roemer (16:52.3), Anika Sather (16:55.2) and Meghan Pierson (17:04.4) were seventh, ninth and 10th for the Storm Hawks.
The Metro West Conference is set to ski at Baker Park Reserve on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, at Carver Park Reserve on Feb. 4 and 11, and Elm Creek Reserve on Feb. 17 and 22.
Minnetonka
Austin Hunter (12:08.6) and AJ Hemink (12:09.7) were fourth and fifth for Minnetonka in a Lake Conference event on Jan. 21 at Baker Park Reserve.
Eden Prairie edged the Skippers 558-544 for the team event victory.
Minnetonka was also second in the girls varsity event with 518 points, trailing Eden Prairie with 561.
Elena Hicks (14:39.6) and Maya Mor (14:41) were eighth and ninth to lead the Skippers.
WRESTLING
Chaska/Chanhassen
Hunter Brackee and Russell Gillette scored victories for the Storm Hawks in a 63-9 dual loss to Waconia on Jan. 22. Brackee, at heavyweight, won by fall at 2:19 over Cody Simon. Gillette scored a 5-0 win at 138 pounds.
Chaska/Chanhassen, 1-7 overall, lost to Mankato East (39-38), Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield (59-16) and Eden Prairie (54-28) on the week.
Michael and Russell Gillette each won in the home opener against DC-L. Michael won 5-2 at 120 pounds with Russell coming out on top in a 13-4 major decision. Pedro Velazquez in a 3-1 decision, and Brackee in a second-period pin added to the team point total for the Storm Hawks.
Minnetonka
The Skippers are 5-2 on the season, having defeated Blaine (38-33), Hopkins (66-12), Rosemount (56-15), Burnsville (56-12), and Edina (64-16).
Versus defending Section 6AAA champion Waconia, a 51-18 loss, Minnetonka got wins from Peter Barrett and Dalton Lohrenz by fall, and Gabe Schumacher and Diego Pitt by decision. Schumacher's 6-1 win over Josh Wagener at 152 pounds was certainly a highlight from the Saturday triangular.
BOYS SWIM/DIVE
Chaska/Chanhassen
Coming off a 97-89 victory over Minnetonka, the Storm Hawks defeated two non-conference opponents last week in St. Michael-Albertville and defending Class A champion Breck/Blake (57-45).
Evan Bock set a pool record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.96 with teammate Reese Hodgins in second at 1:47.65.
In total, six pool records fell, including 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay efforts from the Storm Hawks. Hodgins, Sam Brennan, Josiah Dunker, and Bock put down a time of 3:13 in the 400 with Brennan, AJ Dehnke, Hodgins, and Bock first in 1:29.62 in the 200.
Bock's back half of his 100-yard butterfly -- 26.71 -- was the difference in a victory of 51.13 seconds over James Pan of Breck/Blake.
Brayden Slavik and Danton Dale's 1-2 finish in the 500 freestyle (4:56.07 and 5:06.38) and top-three finishes from Dunker and Lucas Becker in the 100 backstroke (54.65 and 56.07) helped the Storm Hawks win the 4-lane meet.
Minnetonka
In the Lake Conference opener, the Skippers defeated St. Michael-Albertville 103.5-77.5 on Jan. 21 at the Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
Seniors Ben Keller (1:50.53), Knute Wargin (1:51.20) and Andres Mallea (1:54.01) swept the top three spots in the 200-yard freestyle.
Carson Witte (200 IM/2:00.91), Wargin (100 free/50.15), Henry Rosenhagen (500 free/5:05.65) and Ryan McQuirk (100 breast/1:03.62) also won individual races for the Skippers.
Senior divers Andrew Bussmann and Oliver Poitevent went 1-2 as well with scores of 233.05 (season-best) and 226.45.