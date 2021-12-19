With a field as good as the one the Storm Hawks Invitational had Dec. 18 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, a fourth-place finish for Chaska/Chanhassen, a total of 398 points, was a good sign for things to come for the boys swimming and diving program.
Brayden Slavik scored a win in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 4:49.46 for the Storm Hawks. Slavik was also third in the 200 freestyle (1:47.66).
Casey Bretz hit the wall in third place in the 200 individual medley (2:01.91) with teammate AJ Dehnke taking fifth in 2:03.92. Dehnke was third overall in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.01).
Other top finishes came from Lucas Becker in the 50-yard freestyle (22.60) and 100-yard backstroke (54.57), both runner-up times, while Miguel Francois and Andrea Pana were fourth and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.78 and 51.13.
Chaska/Chanhassen's top relay came in the medley event, the team of Becker, Dehnke, William Currie, and Francois placing third behind Blake/Breck and Minnetonka in 1:40.91.
Breck/Blake (547), Minnetonka (470) and Wayzata (431) had the top three team scores with Stillwater rounding out the top five (236).
The Skippers won one event, the butterfly race, with Carson Witte a half-second ahead of Samuel Sinclair of Waconia in 52.43 seconds. Witte also posted a fast breaststroke mark of 57.93 for second place.
Ryan McGuirk in the 200 IM (2:00.57) and Ryan Diede in the 100 freestyle (49.63) were also runner-up finishers, while Minnetonka's 200-yard freestyle relay of McGuirk, Witte, Graham Muench, and Diede were second in 1:29.40.
GYMNASTICS: Chaska/Chanhassen 128.6, Bloomington Jefferson 121.325
Chaska/Chanhassen posted a top event score on vault, a team total of 33.575, in a Metro West Conference win in Bloomington on Dec. 14.
Reese Norbie and McKenna Thom were first and second in the all-around competition with scores of 32.9 and 32.55.
Norbie was first on bars (8.775) and second on floor (8.275). Thom posted an 8.6 for first place on vault.
Ellie Wackerfuss was second on vault (8.4) with Aleah TeBrugge placing second on beam (8.1) and third on floor (8.25).
The Storm Hawks are at St. Anthony Village on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.
WRESTLING: Benilde-St. Margaret Triangular
Chaska/Chanhassen went 1-1 at a triangular on Dec. 16, defeating host Benilde-St. Margaret 42-15 and falling to Totino-Grace 50-16.
Stephen Dragos, Carson Turner and Ethan Perkins each had pins for the Storm Hawks against the Red Knights in a match where seven of 14 weight classes were forfeited.
Dylan Austad and Callen Krull recorded falls against the Eagles with Russell Gillette winning 9-0 in a major decision at 152 pounds.
Chaska/Chanhassen beat Norwood Young America 52-10 and lost to host Mound-Westonka 39-35 in a second triangular on Dec. 17. Tyler Bowers and Aden Vart joined Perkins in capturing their first varsity wins on the week.