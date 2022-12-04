With winter weather hitting Minnesota the last few weeks, local riders are getting prepared for the upcoming snowmobile season and are encouraging more people to get out and enjoy the sport.
Snowmobile trails officially opened this year on Dec. 1, and it is important to be prepared before trying it out. Here’s what leaders from different area snowmobile clubs had to say about getting out on the trails.
Tips and tricks
Joining a local club is one way to get more involved in the sport during the winter.
“We really want to see new people and new faces. Just come out and see what it's about, and there's no better way to see wildlife and the scenic route,” said Keith Berndt, president of the River Valley Trailblazers club.
The Trailblazers, Prior Lake Snowmobile Association and Savage Sno Pacers are three clubs in Scott County that provide members with trips and local events during the winter as well as community outreach events other times in the year. Along with these organizations, there is also the Carver County Snowrunners club.
Clubs are not only a way to connect with other people passionate about snowmobiling, but they also provide safety training to children and adults. Anyone born after December 31, 1976, is required by law to complete a snowmobile safety training course. Tom Wills, vice president of the Sno Pacers, has been a certified instructor by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for 14 years and has helped teach classes as a part of the Savage club.
“Every once in a while, someone will come up to me out on the trail and thank me that they went through one of our training classes many years ago, and now they're a young adult. That's been very rewarding to me,” Wills said.
Along with safety training, clubs will also run programs to help newcomers become more acquainted with snowmobiling. In Prior Lake, the association will meet weekly at Charlie’s on Prior and take people out on snowmobiles to introduce them to the trail system in Scott County.
“It's always better to ride with a buddy or ride with people than it is by yourself trying to figure out where to go,” Prior Lake Snowmobile Association president Tom Schutz said.
Schutz also added that if a person is interested in purchasing a new snowmobile, they should buy one they can handle. Few places rent snowmobiles to people, and purchasing one that is too challenging can discourage people before they even begin.
“Snowmobiles today go pretty dang fast, and they are heavy,” Schutz said. “The bigger sleds, you need to have experience with those… A lot of times people buy an overpowered sled without the experience and that's kind of when you can run into problems.”
Trips and trails
Throughout the winter months, clubs will run different group trips across the state of Minnesota and occasionally venture out into other areas of the Midwest. This year, the Prior Lake club is planning four trips to different locations: Grand Marais, Grand Rapids and Bemidji in Minnesota, and an additional trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The trip to Grand Rapids is a veteran appreciation trip where any military veterans who sign up are provided snowmobiles and places to stay at no cost.
The River Valley Trailblazers also have four trips planned for the year: two in Minnesota in Tower and Alexandria, and two out-of-state trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. While some riders enjoy going fast through the snow, Schutz said the trips provide people more to enjoy than just speed.
“Just going out there enjoying the scenery. It's not about going fast, it's about seeing what's out there. And that's what's fun about it… For me it is just a wonderful time to be out there,” Schutz said.