Chanhassen Storm

Girls Soccer

All-Conference: Colleen Westerhaus, Leah Naples, Jessie Maus, Mollie Puffett

Honorable Mention: Taryn Gellner, Kennedy Beld

Other: Maus, Haley Von Rentzell and Elisabeth Gerebi were named the 2021 captains. Katie Clark was named the Section 2AA Coach of the Year. Chanhassen was one of 17 Class AA schools to receive the All-State Academic Gold award.

Boys Soccer

All-Conference: Christian Lange, Will Anderson

Honorable Mention: Braedan Sanders, Aaron Dodge

Other: Lange was also named to the Class AA All-State second team.

Girls Swimming and Diving

All-Conference: Sophie Macy, Abby Gronholz, Zoe Thoma, Kalina Fuglie, Alyssa Konz, Daisy Lang, Lulu Franke, Lindsay Rosenoff, Anna Schottler, Ella Guthmueller, Alexandra Isenburg, Hadley Stier

Honorable Mention: Claire Guthmueller, Kate Robbins

Other: Section 2AA awards were given to Macy (Swimmer of the Year), Konz (Diver of the Year) and Michael Golling (Diving Coach of the Year). All-state honorees were Macy, Konz, Thoma, Lang, and Gronholz. Chanhassen also earned the team Gold Academic Award for Section 2AA with a GPA of 3.78.

Cross Country

All-Conference: Ben Scheller, Andrew Allredge, Josh Spenler, Cole Donahe, Justin Roemer, Isabella Roemer, Meghan Pierson, Gabby Bjugan

Honorable Mention: Madeline Hauck, Sydney Lang, Tatumn Nyen, Jennifer Pierson, Ryan Stratton, Tyr Christianson

Girls Tennis

All-Conference: Lauren Spear, Bella Plath, Natasha Gauerke

Honorable Mention: Sam Von Rentzell, Sara Thomas

