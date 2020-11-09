Girls Soccer
All-Conference: Colleen Westerhaus, Leah Naples, Jessie Maus, Mollie Puffett
Honorable Mention: Taryn Gellner, Kennedy Beld
Other: Maus, Haley Von Rentzell and Elisabeth Gerebi were named the 2021 captains. Katie Clark was named the Section 2AA Coach of the Year. Chanhassen was one of 17 Class AA schools to receive the All-State Academic Gold award.
Boys Soccer
All-Conference: Christian Lange, Will Anderson
Honorable Mention: Braedan Sanders, Aaron Dodge
Other: Lange was also named to the Class AA All-State second team.
Girls Swimming and Diving
All-Conference: Sophie Macy, Abby Gronholz, Zoe Thoma, Kalina Fuglie, Alyssa Konz, Daisy Lang, Lulu Franke, Lindsay Rosenoff, Anna Schottler, Ella Guthmueller, Alexandra Isenburg, Hadley Stier
Honorable Mention: Claire Guthmueller, Kate Robbins
Other: Section 2AA awards were given to Macy (Swimmer of the Year), Konz (Diver of the Year) and Michael Golling (Diving Coach of the Year). All-state honorees were Macy, Konz, Thoma, Lang, and Gronholz. Chanhassen also earned the team Gold Academic Award for Section 2AA with a GPA of 3.78.
Cross Country
All-Conference: Ben Scheller, Andrew Allredge, Josh Spenler, Cole Donahe, Justin Roemer, Isabella Roemer, Meghan Pierson, Gabby Bjugan
Honorable Mention: Madeline Hauck, Sydney Lang, Tatumn Nyen, Jennifer Pierson, Ryan Stratton, Tyr Christianson
Girls Tennis
All-Conference: Lauren Spear, Bella Plath, Natasha Gauerke
Honorable Mention: Sam Von Rentzell, Sara Thomas