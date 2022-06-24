Chaska girls soccer will have new leadership this fall.
The Hawks hired Chris Bagshaw to be the new head coach for the program starting this offseason. With soccer being more than his career and experience in youth coaching, Bagshaw is excited to be working with older athletes in Chaska’s program.
“I have wanted to find a way to get into coaching high school,” Bagshaw said. “Chaska is a brilliant spot and I am lucky to be given the job and task to provide the program with high quality soccer.”
Bagshaw was born in England but moved to Winona, Minnesota, with his family when he was 10 years old. Family ingrained soccer into his life and it became his passion, as he went on to play soccer at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
After college, Bagshaw spent about nine months on the Gold Coast of Australia coaching boys soccer. When he moved back to Minnesota, he worked in a normal 9 a.m.-5 p.m. office setting for three years while also spending time with the Edina Soccer Club. At this point, Bagshaw realized his true passion was being outside on a field, living and breathing soccer 24/7. He then began working for Eden Prairie Soccer Club full time and is currently the girls’ director of coaching.
While success on the field is important to Bagshaw, one of his primary goals is to provide an outstanding experience for the athletes that come through the program. By creating an enjoyable environment, he hopes that girls aspire to play for the soccer team as they go through middle school and reach high school.
“It’s important that the goal is the players are enjoying it and want to be there,” Bagshaw said. “Playing a game you love and being around people you like is important.”
The Hawks’ finished with a 4-9-1 record in 2021, falling 4-0 in the section 2AAA quarterfinal to Minnetonka. However, the program has had more success in recent years, going 8-4 in 2020 and 8-5-3 in 2019. Bagshaw does want to bring more success for the program, including goals like finishing with an above .500 winning percentage and in the top three in the Metro West conference standings while challenging teams when it comes to postseason play.
“It's about continuing to build numbers and the reputation of the program. I want opponents to see us on the schedule and think it is going to be a tough game,” Bagshaw said.
Captains’ practice will be held the week of Aug. 8 with tryouts beginning the following week. Bagshaw believes being new to the program is good for all the athletes no matter the level they played at previously. With his inexperience with the girls returning and joining the team, everyone will have a blank slate.
“It’s a good thing players get a fair shake at things, everybody is on an even playing field,” Bagshaw said.
Chaska begins its season at 5p.m. Aug. 25 against Prior Lake at Chaska Middle School West.