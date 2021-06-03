Beaten twice in the regular season, Chanhassen needed a victory over Chaska to keep its season going in an elimination game in the Section 2AAAA Tournament on June 2 at Storm Red Bird Stadium.
Five days after the Hawks rallied late in the game to defeat the Storm 5-2, this time, behind the pitching of Josh Och and Blake Eiden, and timely hitting from Ryan Maschka and Maddox Johnston, Chanhassen prevailed by a 4-2 score.
The Storm, the No. 2 seed with a 12-9 record, are at top seed Bloomington Jefferson at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Red Haddox Field.
Chaska twice drew within a run in the fifth and sixth innings including on a Dayne McNaughton pitch-hit homer at 3-2.
Chanhassen's answer in the bottom half of the sixth inning was a Johnston blast estimated at 363 feet to left field at 4-2.
Chaska loaded the bases in the last at-bats on three walks, the first ending a stellar outing from Och, a sophomore, who struck out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings in allowing just four hits.
Eiden was the third pitcher of the inning for Chanhassen, inheriting three runners, including the tying runs in scoring position. After striking out Chaska top run-producer Drew Benson, a ground ball to second baseman Brenden Radtke off the bat of Nathan Rosenberg ended the game.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Cole Van Holland and Hunter Sheehan swings, knocking Hawks starter Jaiden Mollett out in the fourth inning. Mollett was the winning pitcher for Chaska in the regular season finale.
Nolan Kemp, who had a single and walk, pulled Chaska with 2-1 with a fourth-inning run scored.
Maschka, one of three Storm players with multi-hit games (Van Holland, Mitch Cummins), plated the eventual winning run with two outs in the fifth inning.
Mollett and Karver Miller, who pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, each scattered four hits for Chaska, which finished with an 11-11 record.