Chanhassen avenged a first-round loss in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, defeating Prior Lake 10-0 in six innings June 8 in the losers bracket final.
After falling in the opening game, the Storm have reeled off four consecutive wins, totaling 36 runs in eliminating Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson, Shakopee, and now Prior Lake.
Chanhassen now must beat Minnetonka twice, the first game set for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Veterans Field. A second game, if necessary, would be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
"Big-game" Jake Ryan, the winning pitcher over No. 1-ranked St. Michael-Albertville in the regular season, continued his strong spring, holding Prior Lake to a Lance Goeschel single.
Ryan needed just 58 pitches for 18 outs, finishing with three strikeouts and no walks.
Chanhassen, meanwhile, continued to stay hot at the plate, totaling 10 hits, including four extra-base hits. Cooper Hanson's 2-out single scored two runs for end the game at 10-0 in the sixth inning.
Mitch Cummins hit a home run for a second consecutive night with Josh Och driving in three runs on two doubles. Cole Van Holland (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Blake Eiden (2-for-3, double) were other offensive leaders.
Minnetonka beat Chanhassen 4-3 in a regular season meeting in April.