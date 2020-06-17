Amateur baseball continues its slow start into the 2020 season with a slate of exhibition games as teams, players and leagues wait for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to allow for medium-risk sports such as baseball to be in action between teams.
The two-time defending Class B state champion Chanhassen Red Birds played their first competition June 17, defeating St. Patrick 8-4.
Chanhassen is scheduled for a 2:30 and 5 p.m. doubleheader at Hampton in Dakota County on Sunday, June 21 for Father's Day.
Other local teams to play thus far are the Cologne Hollanders, which drubbed Union Hill on June 17; the Carver Black Sox and Minnetonka Millers played nine innings on June 13; and the Victoria Vics opened with a 6-0 shutout at Hamburg on June 16.