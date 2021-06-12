Minnetonka was beaten for the first time in the section playoffs on Wednesday afternoon. The fifth win in a row over eight days for Chanhassen.
The momentum was on the side of the Storm, who had outscored those five opponents 38-12.
If there ever was a night for welcome distractions, Wednesday was it. High school graduation for the Class of 2021 seniors. A senior party where the Skippers baseball players were allowed to partake in, though not all night.
When Minnetonka hit the field Thursday, even a 2-0 hole in the first inning didn't rattle them. Neither did a tough out call at home plate, or the fact that Chanhassen took a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning.
Find a way, anyway. A strong motto for a Skipper team that started the season with two wins in seven games.
"What I think helped us was Larry Davis kind of forced us to go to the senior party. He told us to go be kids. To relax, take our minds off things. We went out, had a little fun at the party, came back today and took it easy. We were more relaxed, played our game, and got the result we wanted," Minnetonka senior Duke Kiffin said.
Minnetonka scored three runs in the fifth inning, all with two outs, rallying to claim the Section 2AAAA championship in a 6-4 score over Chanhassen at Veterans Field at Minnetonka High School.
It is the 12th state baseball tournament appearance for Minnetonka, which was runner-up to Stillwater in 2018.
"That's been our mentality all year. We started 2-5 and we battled back to get to this spot. And tonight was just another night, battling through adversity to come out on top," Kiffin said.
The fifth inning rally started non-chalantly with a one-out walk to Walter Johnson. Two wild pitches made things interesting, the tying run at third base with two outs.
Captain clutch, Kiffin, already with two RBIs in the first inning, delivered a tying run-scoring single over the head of the second baseman at 4-4.
"I've been watching college baseball playoffs and their energy in those games is just ridiculous. We brought that energy today. When I got that hit I turned to the dugout and it was just instinct. I wanted to share the moment with everyone," Kiffin said.
Minnetonka wasn't done.
Charlie Hemer's sharp single to left field was approached slowly. Kiffin saw that and alertly took third base. Just 90 feet from home plate, Kiffin had no trouble scoring on Thomas' RBI-single at 5-4.
"Charlie gets a big hit, than Grant followed. Floodgates. That's how baseball works. One hit leads to another and another," Kiffin said. "(On Charlie's hit, I never even peeked at Twenge. I get halfway there and I see a stop sign. I knew I had to keep going. I noticed the left fielder was slow to the ball and I felt like I could make it."
"Everyone is good all the way through our order. I just had to get it done," Thomas said of his go-ahead single. "Things can change quick in baseball. It felt great. There's nothing better than getting the team going, getting everyone amped up for the rest of the game."
Hemer, who also went first to third base on the single to right field, eventually scored at 6-4 on a passed ball.
With Minnetonka's closer and starting shortstop Zach Zaetta injured early in the game, the Skippers turned to Caleb Vander Plas for the final two innings. He allowed just one runner to reach, a double play quickly keeping the momentum on the side of the home team.
An Andrew Uglum running catch down the right-field line sent the Skippers into a celebration pile at the mound.
"This was something we were thinking about since the moment we lost the game (Wednesday). I think our minds were there, ready to show what we could do, and that's a big reason why we came out on top," Thomas said.
After trading blows early on, Brenden Radtke giving Chanhassen an early 2-0 lead, the Storm scored once in the third and fourth innings to reclaim a lead at 4-3.
A lead-off single to Mitch Cummins eventually turned into a two-out RBI-single from Radtke at 3-3.
Josh Och's double into the right-center gap plated Tucker Pinkerton for the 4-3 lead. The fact that Och was standing on second, not third base, was because of Uglum, who bare-handed the ball, cutting off the path to keep the runner to two bases.
That loomed large as Cummins' long fly-ball for the second out would have scored the runner from third base.
Blake Eiden, in his most extended outing of the season, stopped the bleeding early on, throwing 4 2/3 innings of effective relief ball, surrendering his only three hits allowed with two outs in the fifth inning.
Riley Funk faced just four batters in the sixth inning for the Storm hold.
Caleb Vander Plas pitched the final two innings, facing the minimum for the save.
Minnetonka (15-10), unseeded, draws 20-game winner Stillwater in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15, at Chaska's Athletic Park. Game time is 10 a.m.
"I feel great. I feel like we have some good momentum going in. We're ready to get it done, win it all," Thomas said.