Karsten Kimsal has been Minnetonka's innings eater all year. An effective one with a complete-game effort over Chaska in the final weeks of the regular season.
Getting the ball in round two of the Section 2AAAA playoffs at top seed Bloomington Jefferson June 2, Kimsal put together a six-inning, three-hit performance, as the Skippers reached the winners bracket final in a 3-0 decision at Red Haddox Field.
Minnetonka, the No. 4 seed, hosts seventh-seeded Prior Lake at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4. The winner advances to the June 9 championship round.
Kimsal struck out six batters, working out of a jam with a strikeout to end the fourth inning. The Skipper senior had back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth innings.
Bloomington Jefferson put the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning on an error and bunt single. Minnetonka closer Zach Zaetta shut the door, keeping Bloomington Jefferson slugger Bennett McCollow in the on-deck circle by recording outs of the 7-8-9 Jaguar hitters.
All three Minnetonka runs came in the second inning on an Andrew Uglum RBI-single and two-run double from Zaetta. Charlie Hemer was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored for the Skippers.
Prior Lake advanced through the first two rounds with wins over Chanhassen 10-3 and Edina 12-7. The Lakers have scored 17 runs in the first and second innings in two playoff games.