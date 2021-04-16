A total of six hits in the game, Minnetonka manufactured a run with a single, fielder's choice and two wild pitches to score the go-ahead tally in a 4-3 win over Chanhassen in 10 innings April 15.
Minnetonka, down 2-0, scored three runs in the fourth inning to chase Chanhassen starter Josh Och, all with two outs. Jake Margo plated the first run with a single to center field before a Duke Kiffin bloop single in front of a diving attempt from Storm's Cooper Hanson made it 3-2.
Chanhassen forced extra innings with a solo run in the seventh inning. Down to their last strike, Mitch Cummins reached base on an infield single. After stealing second base, a chopper off the bat of Will Reding resulted in a hurried throw past the Skipper first baseman to tie the game at three.
Dillon Hanson had two hits for the Skippers with Zack Zaetta, the winning pitcher, hurling four innings, singling and scoring the winning run in the 10th.
Chanhassen pitchers Riley Funk and Och finished with six and five strikeouts, respectively.
Minnetonka (1-1) is at St. Michael-Albertville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
Chanhassen (0-2) is at Wayzata at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 7, NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 4
Eleven hits, including two each from Camden Mellema, Cade Wiegert and Seth Luther led Southwest Christian to a 7-4 road win at Norwood Young America on April 15.
The Central Raiders scored three times in the final at-bats, outhit 11-3 for the game.
Bennett Manley threw five innings, surrendering one run with nine strikeouts.
Wiegert led Southwest Christian with two RBIs with Mellema and Jack Widdifield each with one.
The Stars (2-0) host Watertown-Mayer at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, in Cologne.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 6, NEW PRAGUE 5
New Prague scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh inning, but Holy Family Catholic held on, a four-run fourth inning the difference in a 6-5 home win in Victoria on April 15.
Grant Limke struck out five batters over six innings for the Fire win.
Spencer Lewin had two of the Fire's seven hits. Tien Foudray and Lewin each had an RBI.
Holy Family Catholic (1-1) hosts Rockford at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Poppitz Field.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 11, CHASKA 1
No game information was available.
Chaska (1-1) hosts Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. at Athletic Park on Friday, April 16.