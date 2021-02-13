Chanhassen girls basketball handed Robbinsdale Cooper just its second loss of the season, a complete-game win by a 70-59 decision on the road Feb. 12.
The Storm's defense was rewarded with a 10-point lead at halftime, 31-21.
Callin Hake, coming off a 30-point effort in a win over Bloomington Jefferson, netted 32 to lead Chanhassen.
Madi Hicks and Mackenzie Sapp were also in double figures for the Storm with 11 points each with senior Ella Brastad chipping in six.
Andrea Tribble finished with a team-high 23 points for Cooper, which was without top scorer Kierra Wheeler.
Chanhassen, winners of four of the last five Metro West Conference contests, three out of the last four overall, are 4-5 overall into Tuesday's game with third-ranked and unbeaten Chaska at 7 p.m.
BOYS: Robbinsdale Cooper 57, Chanhassen 52
Maxwell Woods' desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime for host Chanhassen with sixth-ranked Robbinsdale Cooper. The Hawks, however, without leading scorer Broderick Powell for the extra time, prevailed 57-52 on Feb. 12.
Out of a timeout with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, a set piece for Storm's Braden Barger was covered well, leaving Woods, a freshman, with the ball in his hands and just seconds on the clock.
Chanhassen took a lead early in overtime on a pair of Ben Giles free throws, but Cooper answered inside from Tyson Dallas, clinching the win from the foul line.
The Storm missed three field goals, two from outside, and a lay-up inside in the extra session.
It was the fourth loss of the season by five or fewer points for Chanhassen (2-6), which are at No. 7-ranked Chaska on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Grant Muffenbier (12), Giles (11) and Woods (10) were all in double figures for Chanhassen with Austin Boll and Barger adding eight and seven, respectively.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 77, Delano 60
Freshman Sophie Zay, a double-digit scorer in four consecutive contests this season, posted a career night in Holy Family Catholic's 77-60 win on Feb. 12.
Zay hit a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 26 points.
Holy Family, which led 43-28 at halftime, had four players in double figures with Nicole Bowlin (17), Sophi Hall (13) and another freshman, Berkley Neubauer, with 11 points.
Taylor Tool was Delano's top scorer with 17 points.
Holy Family (4-4 overall, 3-3 Wright County) is at Mound-Westonka on Feb. 16 and at New Prague on Feb. 19.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 71, Sibley East 36
Mayer Lutheran's loss to Belle Plaine coupled with Southwest Christian's 71-36 road win at Sibley East on Feb. 13 has both teams with one loss in the Minnesota River Conference.
The Stars, two wins back in the standings at 5-1, have two league contests in a home game with Tri-City United on Monday, Feb. 15, and a road event at Le Sueur-Henderson on Feb. 18.
No statistics were available in Southwest Christian's latest win, the sixth in the last seven games. Nine players did record points for the Stars, which beat Sibley East 82-44 in the first meeting.
BOYS: Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 46
A slow start for a second consecutive game, Holy Family Catholic dropped its fifth game in six contests in a 60-46 road loss at Delano on Feb. 13.
The Tigers had five starters in double figures led by Trey Longstreet with 16 points.
The Fire, which scored 30 points in the second half after netting 16 before halftime, got 22 from Boden Kapke and 10 from Noah Seck.
Holy Family Catholic (3-6 overall, 2-5 Wright County) is home Feb. 16 and 19 versus Mound-Westonka and New Prague.