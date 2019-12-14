Henry Abraham entered Saturday's Southside Showcase averaging 40 points per game for Cambridge-Isanti.
The senior guard posted big numbers from the free-throw line and field in his first two contests. Against Chanhassen on Dec. 14 at Minnehaha Academy, Abraham was lights out from behind the arc.
Abraham sank 13 3-pointers, finishing with 50 points in an 85-70 win over the Storm.
Abraham scored 28 points in the second half, holding off a Chanhassen rally that came within four points with 2:10 left.
Chanhassen trailed 12-1 out of the gates, trailing 46-33 at the break. Luke Gitzen netted 11 of his 18 points in the first half.
Mike Shea (12 points), Vince Manuel (11 points), Austin Boll (11 points), and Adam Strobel (10 points) were also double-digit scorers for the Storm.
Cambridge-Isanti made 19 3-pointers in the victory.
Chanhassen (1-4) is at Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
BOYS: Holy Family 72, Mayer Lutheran 59
Coming off the first loss of the season, Holy Family Catholic rebounded 24 hours later with a 72-59 win over Mayer Lutheran at the Southside Showcase at Hiawatha Collegiate Dec. 14.
Seth Thompson posted a double-double for the Fire. No other game information was available.
Holy Family Catholic (4-1) is at Holy Angels at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
GIRLS: Holy Family 69, Providence Academy 62 OT
Providence Academy threw its punches. Holy Family Catholic the same. A battle between two Section 5AA opponents, the defending champion Fire got in the final knockdown.
A 14-7 advantage in overtime the difference, Holy Family Catholic outlasted Providence Academy 69-62 on Dec. 14 in Plymouth.
Abbey Fink finished with nine made field goals, a career-high 21 points to lead the Fire. As a team, Holy Family Catholic made eight 3-pointers and was 11-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Providence Academy was just 18-of-32 from the foul line, getting double-digit efforts from four players.
Holy Family Catholic, now 4-3 overall, rallied from a 26-23 deficit at halftime.
Lucy Hertel added 13 points with Nicole Bowlin finishing with 10 points for the Fire. Sophia Hall, 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, finished with nine points with Grace Elander with seven points.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.