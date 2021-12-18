What a start for the Chanhassen Storm girls basketball team!
Rallying from seven points down at halftime, Chanhassen won for the fifth time in six games, a 54-43 decision in overtime on Dec. 17.
The Storm trailed 27-20 at the intermission.
Chanhassen held the Hawks to 16 points over the final 23 minutes.
Callin Hake led all scorers with 26 points, which included six 3-pointers. Madi Hicks and Lauren Arnold finished with nine and six points as well for the Storm.
Robbinsdale Cooper had two players in double figures in Josephine Igherighe and Bre Frazier with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Chanhassen is off until Dec. 29 in a game at St. Michael-Albertville.
GIRLS: Chaska 78, Moorhead 14
Chaska held visiting Moorhead to seven points in each half, getting a game-high 24 points from Mallory Heyer in a lopsided in 78-14 win on Dec. 17.
Kennedy Sanders finished with 15 points as the Hawks were up 44-7 at halftime.
Payton Wurtz (eight), Ashley Schuelke (seven), Kendall Karrmann (six), and Micaela Cornell (six) were other top scorers for Chaska.
The Hawks, winners of three straight and 4-1 overall, host Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
BOYS: Lakeville North 63, Chaska 58
Matching up with a second top-10 team from the South Suburban Conference, Chaska stuck with Lakeville North, falling 63-58 on Dec. 16.
In a match-up of 6'9" bigs, the Hawks' Brady Nicholson outplayed Division I recruit Nolan Winter 21 to 13.
Nicholson was Chaska's top scorer for a fifth consecutive game.
Jakobe Lyles added 15 points for the Hawks with Maddox Foss chipping in nine.
Jack Robison had a game-high 24 points for Lakeville North, which is 7-1 on the season.
Chaska (1-4) is at Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Edina Community Center.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 88, Belle Plaine 69
A 55-point first half, a lead of 22 points at the break, Southwest Christian defeated a former Minnesota River Conference foe for the second time in three days, an 88-69 win over Belle Plaine on Dec. 16.
Nick Burke had a game-high 26 points for the Stars. Burke had two of Southwest Christian's nine 3-pointers.
Bennett Krommendyk (14), Brayden Zimmerman (10), Jake Berg (10), Cam Riddle (nine), and Sam Arnold (seven) added in the balanced attack.
Jack Kruger finished with 18 points for the Tigers.
Southwest Christian (4-1) is at Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 55, Belle Plaine 50
Southwest Christian outscored host Belle Plaine 31-25 in the second half, earning a 55-50 win to improve to 4-2 overall on Dec. 16.
Chloe Brunsberg led three Stars in double figures with 15 points.
Aubrey Burkhart and Lillian Rediger finished with 13 and 10 points as well.
Belle Plaine led 25-24 at halftime.
Southwest Christian hosts Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, Dec. 21.