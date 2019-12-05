A four-point contest at halftime, Prior Lake boys basketball pulled away from Minnetonka, winning 89-68 at home Dec. 5.
The Skippers had no answer for Dawson Garcia, the recent Marquette University commit, who netted a game-high 39 points.
Minnetonka, which trailed just 43-39 at the break, got double-digit efforts from four players led by Cam Steele with 18 points.
Jalen Cain (12), Riley O'Connor (12) and Brock Banken (11) were also top scorers for the Skippers.
Guard Tyree Ihenacho also finished with 16 points for the Lakers.
Minnetonka (1-1) plays Mahtomedi in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Saturday, Dec. 7.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 59, Brooklyn Center 55
Seth Thompson sank two free throws in the closing seconds, part of a 15-point performance, as Holy Family Catholic improved to 2-0 with a 59-55 win at home over Brooklyn Center Dec. 5.
The Fire led 28-25 at halftime.
Guards Nick Hendler and Sam McNulty added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Holy Family Catholic.
Demari Larkins was the game's top scorer with 18 points for the Centaurs.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 87, Eagle Ridge Academy 36
Tyson Sandness scored a career-high 24 points as Southwest Christian routed visiting Eagle Ridge Academy 87-36 in the season opener on Dec. 5 in Chaska.
The Stars led 53-23 at halftime.
Brayden Zimmerman and Lucas Anderson, playing their first significant varsity minutes, added double-digit efforts with 16 and 10 points for the Stars.
Twelve different players hit the court for Southwest Christian.
The Stars are at Sibley East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
GIRLS: Holy Family 72, Maranatha Christian 45
Holy Family Catholic had five players net nine or more points led by Nicole Bowlin with 16 in a 72-45 win at Maranatha Christian on Dec. 5.
The Fire, already up by 17 points at halftime, scored 37 points over the final 18 minutes.
Sophia Zay netted a career-high 14 points with Grace Elander and Lucy Hertel adding 12 points each. Freshman Sophia Hall also finished with nine points.
Alainah Erickson led the Mustangs with 14 points.
The victory snapped a three-game win streak for the Fire (2-3), which are next at Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: New Life Academy 73, Southwest Christian 72 OT
A seven-point lead early in the second half, a 65-60 advantage with 2:34 remaining, Southwest Christian couldn't hang on, a 73-72 overtime loss at New Life Academy on Dec. 5.
The Eagles forced overtime with the final five points of regulation, outscoring the Stars 8-7 in overtime.
Carly Hager netted 30 points to lead New Life Academy.
No statistics were submitted for Southwest Christian.
The Stars (0-2) play Sibley East at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mayer Lutheran High School.