Edina led by as many as 30 points in the second half, giving new coach Jaime Gaard Chapman a win in her head coaching debut, a 76-42 win at Chanhassen Nov. 26.
The Hornets led 46-24 at halftime.
No other game information was available.
Chanhassen (1-1) is next at Hill-Murray on Friday, Dec. 6.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 59
Leading by as many as nine points in the second half, Holy Family Catholic needed a last-possession basket to win the season opener Nov. 26.
Nicole Bowlin found Grace Elander in the lane, the floating shot hitting nothing but net as the buzzer sounded in a 60-59 Fire win.
FIRE WIN!!!! Bowlin to Elander for the 60-59 WIN for @HFGirlsBball! #gofire pic.twitter.com/JbGX2eo0Pk— Holy Family Catholic (@HolyFamilyFire) November 27, 2019
Seven players scored, four in double digits for the Fire.
Heritage Christian is ranked in the top-10 in Class A in the pre-season poll.
Holy Family Catholic (1-0) plays in a tournament at the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 29-30 in St. Paul. The Fire play Totino-Grace at 11 a.m. on Day One and Benilde-St. Margaret at the same time on Day Two.
MAPLE GROVE 59, MINNETONKA 55
An 11-point lead at halftime, Minnetonka was outscored 37-22 in the second half, a 59-55 road defeat at Maple Grove Nov. 26.
Jordyn Lamker led the charge back for the Crimson, one of three players in double figures with 19 points.
Desiree Ware netted a game-high 21 points for the Skippers.
Sophie Haydon and Piper Terry added 12 and 10 points, respectively, followed by Ellah Durkee with eight.
Minnetonka (1-1) is at Lakeville South at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.