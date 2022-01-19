A double-digit lead in the second half, Holy Family Catholic needed overtime to knock off previously unbeaten Minnetonka on Jan. 17 in Victoria.
The Fire, elevated to No. 3 in Class AA, are 14-2 overall, having won 11 games in a row.
Holy Family Catholic built a 34-23 halftime lead -- the advantage reaching 12 points -- before the third-ranked Skippers rallied behind a strong game from Aaliyah Crump (24 points) and Kiani Lockett, who netted 15 of her 17 points after the intermission.
The Fire scored the first 10 points of overtime, owning a 14-3 advantage over the four extra minutes.
Jocelyn Land was unstoppable at times, commanding double teams, scoring a career-high 32 points (13 free throws on 14 attempts) with 14 rebounds and three blocks for Holy Family Catholic.
Lucy Hertel helped the Fire establish the early lead, scoring 10 points in the first half, 14 for the game. Sophi Hall added 13 points and three blocks with Nicole Bowlin chipping in 12 points and three assists.
Bowlin's score inside and two free throws gave Holy Family Catholic a brief lead late before Minnetonka tied the game at 65 on a pair of Emma Dasovich free throws and a Crump bucket.
The Skippers had started the season with 11 consecutive victories.
Holy Family Catholic is at Hutchinson on Friday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS: Chanhassen 81, New Prague 47
Leading by seven points at halftime, Chanhassen exploded for 46 second-half points, improving to 5-2 in the Metro West Conference with an 81-47 road win at New Prague on Jan. 18.
Lauren Seubert scored a career-high 18 points for the Storm.
Callin Hake led all scorers with 21 points followed by Madi Hicks (10), Lauren Arnold (eight) and Kate Drury (seven).
Chanhassen is 8-5 overall into a key section game against Shakopee on Thursday, Jan. 20.
GIRLS: Chaska 86, Bloomington Kennedy 27
Chaska scored 49 and 37 points before and after halftime, improving to 6-0 in the Metro West Conference in an 86-37 road win on Jan. 18.
Kennedy Sanders led all scorers with 26 points.
Mallory Heyer finished with 22 points followed by Ashley Schuelke with 12 points. Chaska had 11 different players score in the game.
Next up for the third-ranked Hawks (12-1) is a home game with New Prague on Friday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian
Victories on back-to-back nights ended a five-game losing streak for Southwest Christian, which defeated Minneapolis South (58-34) and Brooklyn Center (97-18) on Jan. 17 and 18.
Chloe Brunsberg (18 points), Mehlayna Straub (11) and Aubrey Burkhart (10) were top scorers for the Stars against South followed by Lillian Rediger and Brooke Nicklaus with eight and six points.
Southwest Christian had five players in double figures against the Centaurs including a career-high 21 points from Straub.
Brunsberg (20), Livia Bengston (12), Katelyn Wercinski (12), and Ada Dekkers (11) were also in double figures for the Stars.
Southwest Christian (6-7) hosts Mound-Westonka on Friday, Jan. 21 in a girl/boy doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.