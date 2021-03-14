The Section 5AA basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 16, but the intensity that comes with the season being on the line was out in full force Saturday between Holy Family Catholic and host Southwest Christian.
And for the first 30 or so minutes, back and forth the two teams went.
Early on it was Sophi Hall for the Fire, Chloe Brunsberg for the Stars. Hall's 25-foot high-arching second 3-pointer was so clean it barely grazed the net as it passed through the hoop. Brunsberg with a trio of outside shots as well, a 34-32 Holy Family lead at halftime.
The second half was all Nicole Bowlin for the Fire. The junior point guard flashed her trademark drive to the basket offense, finishing with eight assists as a passer. Her 3-pointer in transition finished a 7-0 run to extend an advantage to 68-57 with under three minutes to play.
A fired up Fire bench erupted as Bowlin put two arms up, shouting in enjoyment as she ran back up the floor. Bowlin finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the 72-59 win.
Hall netted a game-high 26 points with 10 rebounds and eight blocks, while Berkley Neubauer converted five field goals for 10 points for Holy Family Catholic (8-8). Sophie Zay added 10 rebounds and six assists as well.
Southwest Christian, 9-of-18 on 3-pointers, including two makes from Emily Wilson, got 20 points and 14 rebounds from Brunsberg.
Wilson (eight), Hannah Schwarz (eight), Mehlayna Straub (seven), Kaylee Wanless (six), and Kristin O'Brien (five) were other scoring leaders for Southwest Christian, which enters the playoffs with an 8-10 record.
Holy Family Catholic, the No. 5 seed in Section 5AA, will host Maple Lake on Tuesday, March 16.
Southwest Christian, the No. 11 seed, draws 10-win Blake School also on Tuesday, March 16.
BOYS: Minnetonka 69, Chanhassen 59
A victory potentially worth two seeds, Chanhassen, up a point at halftime, was outscored 38-27 in the second half in the regular season finale March 13 at Minnetonka High School.
The Skippers (6-11) are the No. 6 seed and will get a rematch with fifth-ranked Chaska on Tuesday, March 16 in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals.
The Storm (3-9), having lost five games from the schedule with a 14-day pause from activity, was placed as the eight seed, and draws sixth-ranked Shakopee on Tuesday.
A one-possession game for much of the start of the second half, a 3-pointer from Vlad Ciubotaru extended the lead to 55-48 for Minnetonka. Back-to-back inside makes from Jacob Brown and Jalen Cain made it 60-48 on a 3-point play.
Minnetonka led by 17 points in the closing minutes.
SENIOR DAY and some senior moments from today’s 69-59 victory @SkippersBB ⚓️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/4w6pWO9spi— Peter Amstutz (@TonkaWebcast) March 14, 2021
No individual statistics were available for the contest.
GIRLS: Chanhassen 65, Bloomington Jefferson 57
An 18-point deficit at halftime, Bloomington Jefferson cut the lead to one possession in the closing minutes, but host Chanhassen prevailed in a 65-57 final on March 13.
The Storm were fourth in the Metro West Conference with a 6-6 record. Overall, Chanhassen is 8-8 into the Section 2-4A playoffs which begins on Tuesday, March 16.
No statistics were available for the regular season finale. Chanhassen led 38-20 at halftime.
The Storm drew the No. 6 seed in Section 2-4A and will play at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Chaska and Minnetonka are the top two seeds.