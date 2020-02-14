There are stretches in any basketball that can lead the final result one way or another.
For Minnetonka, down 12 points in the second half at Chanhassen Feb. 13, it was about getting back to what worked in the first half.
For Chanhassen, inopportune turnovers and poor shot selection, led to a seventh loss in which the Storm led at halftime.
Minnetonka scored the final eight points, getting a game-high 37 points from Cam steele in winning 70-59 to improve to 11-10 on the season.
When Chanhassen led 11-2 out of the gates, the Skippers got within two by working their height advantage with Steele.
When Minnetonka tied the game at 23, the Storm pushed the lead back to 11 at 34-23 at halftime by playing their brand of basketball. Twice Chanhassen got out into transition, Ben Giles netting seven straight points. Team basketball led to acrobatic Vince Manuel lay-up and two Austin Boll free throws as well.
It was 43-31 as Luke Gitzen drained his fourth 3-pointer, a pump fake getting his defender to crash into the Chanhassen bench, followed by a Manuel lay-in from Gitzen.
Following back-to-back 3-pointers from Steele, who had 28 points in the second half, and Vlad Ciubotaru, Chanhassen committed three turnovers in a four-possession stretch.
By the time the Storm recovered, strong play from Giles righting the ship, Minnetonka was within a possession of tying, eventually taking the lead as Chanhassen had no answer for Steele. The Abilene Christian commit was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The Storm did make one more run down 54-50, a late whistle awarding Gitzen three free throws -- all made -- and a Gitzen steal into Giles transition lay-up for Chanhassen's final lead at 55-54.
A steal from Giles, an intentional foul called, resulted in two made free throws and possession, the deficit at 62-59 with two minutes to play. Chanhassen was held without a field goal the rest of the way.
JT Gaffney with three made 3-pointers, added 13 points for Minnetonka.
Gitzen and Giles were team leaders with Chanhassen with 19 and 17 points, while Manuel and Austin Boll chipped in nine and eight, respectively.
The Storm (5-16) are back in action at home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. against Benilde-St. Margaret.
Minnetonka is at 10-win Minneapolis Southwest at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.