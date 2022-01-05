Two teams hoping to contend with defending champion Chaska for the Metro West Conference title in 2022, Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret needed two four-minute overtime sessions to decide a winner Jan. 4.
Tied at 55 and 60 at the end of regulation and the first overtime, the Red Knights scored the final eight points in the contest, scoring a 73-66 win in Chanhassen.
Benilde-St. Margaret is 3-0 in league play with Chanhassen now 2-1.
After halftime, Storm senior Callin Hake and Red Knight sophomore Olivia Olson stole the show, trading baskets much of the second half. Hake connected on a trio of 3-pointers, also drawing a foul on inside scores twice in the game.
Despite solid defense from Chanhassen senior guard Elena Giles, who seemed to have a hand in the face of Olson at all times inside the arc, Olson, one of the top-10 ranked players in the country in her class, heated up.
Olson's 3-pointer in the second overtime gave Benilde-St. Margaret the lead for good at 68-66. She finished with a season-high 32 points, just two points shy of a career-best.
Hake scored 21 of her team-high 29 points in the second half and overtime.
Madison Hicks also had nine points after halftime, with Avery Linder and Giles adding eight points each. Giles' bucket in the lane gave Chanhassen its last lead with 90 seconds left in the second overtime at 66-65.
Zahara Bishop and Kendall McGee netted 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Benilde-St. Margaret (7-3).
Chanhassen (5-4) hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
GIRLS: Chaska 68, Robbinsdale Cooper 27
Chaska held Robbinsdale Cooper to 10 first-half points, improving to 2-0 in the Metro West Conference with a 68-27 home win on Jan. 4. The Hawks own a seven-game winning streak.
Mallory Heyer and Kennedy Sanders paced Chaska with 22 and 19 points with Ellianna Lenzen adding seven.
Bre Frazier finished with a team-high 12 points for Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chaska (8-1), ranked No. 3 in Class AAAA, is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
GIRLS: St. Croix Lutheran 63, Southwest Christian 41
Laura Hauge converted 7-of-19 field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers for 18 points in St. Croix Lutheran's 63-41 home win over Southwest Christian. The Crusaders are ranked No. 4 in Class AA.
The Stars, which trailed 30-15 at halftime, were led by Chloe Brunsberg with 25 points.
Next up is a home game with Maranatha Christian on Friday, Jan. 7.