Chanhassen took a Metro West Conference boys basketball leader to the wire for a second time in three days, a 62-59 road loss at Robbinsdale Cooper Jan. 23.
Ben Giles and Luke Gitzen netted 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Storm, which were tied 28-28 at halftime.
Chanhassen is 0-4 in the league standings.
The Hawks had five players score nine or more points led by Davion Evans with 14.
Patrick Brick and Austin Boll added eight points each for the Storm.
Chanhassen (2-13) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
JORDAN 66, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 50
Held to 17 first-half points, Holy Family Catholic suffered its fourth straight loss, a 66-50 home decision to Jordan on Jan. 23.
The Hubmen had 10 different players score, including 18 from Reagan Koch with 18 points and Jarrett McDermid with 17.
Holy Family Catholic, which trailed 26-17 at halftime, got 12 points from Seth Thompson. Jake Kirsch (nine) and Jacob Warmka (eight) were other leading scorers for the Fire.
Next up for the Fire (6-7) is a road game at New Prague on Friday, Jan. 24.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 55, Sibley East 53
Lily Schwen's drive into the lane, a kick to Hannah Schwarz for the game-winner lifted Southwest Christian to a 55-53 home win over Sibley East on Jan. 23.
Schwarz's made basket came with under four seconds to play.
Hannah Schwarz with the game winning layup! Southwest Christian 55 Sibley East 53. @ChanChaskaSport @mngirlsbballhub pic.twitter.com/31i98ntqU1— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) January 24, 2020
No other statistics were available.
Southwest Christian (8-5) is 5-3 in the Minnesota River Conference. Next up is a home game versus CHOF at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.