A match-up of two early-season Section 2AAAA boys basketball favorites, Shakopee, the 2021 champions, put on an offensive display, defeating Minnetonka 87-79 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 11 at Hopkins High School.
The Sabers, returning five players from last year's state tournament team rotation, were led by Cade McGraw with 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Nick Katona finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Yonis Mohamud connected on four 3-pointers and was 7-of-8 from the field in an 18-point effort. Sam West added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Minnetonka, which led 48-41 early in the second half, got a team-high 22 points from Andy Stefonowicz on 6-of-15 shooting. Jalen Cain finished with 18 points and five rebounds, while Ibrahim El-Amin was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line with 18 points.
It was the first loss in three games for the Skippers, which are at Eastview on Thursday, Dec. 16.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 56, Maranatha Christian 52
Behind double-digit efforts from Nick Burke and Brayden Zimmerman, Southwest Christian notched its second win of the season, a 56-52 decision over Maranatha Christian in an event at Hiawatha Collegiate High School in Minneapolis on Dec. 11.
Burke finished with a game-high 24 points, one of eight players to score for the Stars.
Zimmerman and Bennett Krommendyk added 14 and six points, respectively, for Southwest Christian (2-1).
Jeremiah LaVelle had a team-high 17 points for the Mustangs.
Next up for Southwest Christian is a 7:30 p.m. home contest with Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 81, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 30
Scoring 56 points in the first half, a 43-point advantage through 18 minutes, Holy Family Catholic blew out Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 81-30 in a tournament game at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School on Dec. 11.
The scheduled two-day event, postponed on Friday due to the winter storm, will be made up at a future date.
Nicole Bowlin led the Fire with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals, one of four players in double figures. Others were Sophie Zay (16 points), Jocelyn Land (13 points, three blocks) and Sophi Hall (11 points, six rebounds, four blocks).
As a team, Holy Family Catholic had 21 assists on 30 made field goals.
Lucy Hertel (nine rebounds) and Reagan Cizek (five assists) each added seven points as well.
Holy Family Catholic (4-2) travels to Minneapolis North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.