For every Shakopee first-half run, Chanhassen boys basketball countered. When Shakopee made an early second-half run, the Storm were unable to keep pace.
The Sabers used a 14-4 stretch out of halftime, improving to 6-0 on the season in a 72-58 final on the Storm's homecourt Dec. 20.
Will Cordes led all scorers with 23 points for Shakopee, which led 36-34 at halftime.
Ben Giles netted nine of his team-high 15 points during an early 11-2 run for Chanhassen that drew them even at 20.
The Storm, down by as many as 14 points, pulled within eight on a bucket from Luke Gitzen, who added 11 for the game. Mike Shea and Vince Manuel also finished with nine and eight points.
Shakopee's Charlie and Nick Katona added 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Chanhassen (1-5) plays in a two-day tournament at Bethel University in Arden Hills on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28. The Storm play Robbinsdale Armstrong and Roseville Area. Both games begin at 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS: Shakopee 66, Chanhassen 50
A 22-point halftime deficit proved to be too much to overcome for visiting Chanhassen in a 66-50 loss to Shakopee on Dec. 20.
The Sabers, now 7-2 overall, netted 40 points in the first half.
Callin Hake recorded 20-plus points for the third consecutive game, scoring a game-high 24 points for Chanhassen.
Shakopee had six players score seven or more points with four in double figures including Kate Cordes and Natalie Holte with 13 and 12, respectively.
Julia Gronholz finished with 12 points for the Storm with Tori Tollefson adding eight.
Chanhassen (3-4) plays at St. Michael-Albertville for two games on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28. Participating teams include Edina, Apple Valley and the host Knights.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 56, New Prague 47
The solid start to the 2019-20 season continues for Minnetonka, a 56-47 home win on Dec. 20 over New Prague. The Skippers are 5-2 into one final pre-Christmas contest on Saturday night.
A 24-20 advantage at halftime, Minnetonka scored 32 second-half points led by Desiree Ware (16 points) and Sophie Haydon (14 points). In total, eight different players found the scoresheet for the Skippers including Ella Murray with seven.
Amanda Geisen and Emily Russo were game leaders with 17 and 16 points for six-win New Prague.
Minnetonka hosts St. Louis Park at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
BOYS: Rockford 65, Southwest Christian 39
Undefeated Rockford improved to 8-0, winning over a Southwest Christian team playing on back-to-back nights, 65-39, on Dec. 20.
The Rockets led 38-13 at halftime.
Isaac Harrison and Bennett Manley were scoring leaders for the Stars with nine and eight points.
Calvin Sisk led all scorers with 15 points for Rockford.
Southwest Christian next plays Jan. 7, 2020, at home versus Tri-City United.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 61, Legacy Christian 30
Southwest Christian improved to 4-3 overall, a 61-30 home win over Legacy Christian on Dec. 20 in Chaska.
No other game information was available.
The Stars are next at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Jan. 3, 2020.