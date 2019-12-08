Chanhassen on back-to-back days showed the ability and talent necessary to win games at the varsity level.
Twice, though, the Storm showed their young roster is working on the finish piece.
Small advantages at halftime against Farmington Dec. 6 and Edina on Dec. 7 disappeared over the final 18 minutes, Chanhassen now 0-3 on the season.
The Storm fell 66-58 to Farmington and 69-64 to Edina.
Ben Giles, the outside shooting star in the first game of the weekend, was the top Chanhassen scorer versus the Hornets.
Giles connected on three of the team's five 3-pointers, converting 5-of-7 free throws for 18 points.
Chanhassen, which held Edina to 26 points in the first half, a 3-point advantage, led until the closing minutes. A putback from post Jacob Huston gave the Hornets a 65-64 lead with a minute remaining.
The Storm came up empty on its final three possessions, Edina's Chandler Reeck sealing the game with four free throws. Hutson and Reeck led the Hornets (2-1) with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Edina won at the free-throw line, sinking 20-of-24 attempts compared to a 15-of-22 game from Chanhassen.
Austin Boll and Luke Gitzen each netted 10 points for the Storm with Vince Manuel with nine points.
A slow start out of halftime, 13-4 Farmington run, proved to be too much for Chanhassen to overcome. Giles hit his third and fourth 3-pointers in a 17-point effort to draw the Storm within 51-49 with 10 minutes to play.
Gitzen, who added 15 points, hit an outside shot minutes after an Alec Ungar transition slam dunk, drawing Chanhassen to a one-point deficit to 59-58 with 2:51 to play.
The Storm had two looks for behind the arc for the lead or tie; a Farmington 7-0 run capping the non-conference contest.
Boll netted a career-high 15 points, including 12 in the first half.
Carter Huschka was one of four Tigers in double figures with 15 points.
Chanhassen is back at home against New Prague at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.