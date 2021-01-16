A one-possession game for much of the first 25 minutes, top-10 Waconia flexed its muscle, using a 10-0 run in the second half to defeat host Chanhassen 81-69 in the girls basketball season opener Jan. 15.
The Wildcats outscored the Storm 49-34 in the second half.
An inside score from Ava Stier followed by an offensive rebound and putback from Addy Salzer on a missed free throw pushed Waconia's advantage to 59-50.
Four turnovers in a five-possession stretch from Chanhassen saw the Wildcats take advantage, grabbing its largest lead at 65-53.
Eleven second-half points from Madi Hicks kept the Storm within striking distance before Waconia, behind 20 points from Salzer, 16 from Stier and 14 from Audrey Swanson, pushed the advantage to double digits.
Hicks (17) and Callin Hake, who netted a game-high 23 points, scored all but nine of Chanhassen's points over the final 18 minutes.
The Storm, which led 35-32 at halftime, got 10 first-half points -- a career-high 13 for the game -- from Mackenzie Sapp. Taylor Laube added eight points off the bench, while freshman Lauren Arnold was impressive in her varsity debut, totaling three offensive rebounds and two steals in the second half alone.
It was the head coaching debut for Chanhassen's Kayla Walsh.
Chanhassen hosts Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
BOYS: Bloomington Jefferson 49, Chanhassen 46
A low-scoring affair to open the 2021 season, Bloomington Jefferson held Chanhassen scoreless over the final three possessions, securing a 49-46 victory in the boys basketball season opener Jan. 15.
Bloomington Jefferson led 21-20 at the intermission.
Chanhassen, which had multiple leads in the second half, not by more than a basket, got 12 points from Will Schleicher. A 3-point play from Braden Barger with two minutes remaining pulled the Storm within 49-46.
Grant Muffenbeir (seven), Barger (six), Austin Boll (five), and Mike Shea (five) were other scoring leaders for Chanhassen.
The Storm are at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
BOYS: Chaska 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 49
Six 3-pointers and a career-high 22 points for Jack Frick led Chaska to a season-opening 67-49 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 15.
The Hawks held Cooper to 16 first-half points, doubling them up over the first 18 minutes with Spencer Goetz scoring 13 of his 16 points.
Luke Strazzanti, playing despite not being 100 percent, added 12 points, while junior Jakobe Lyles scored 14 points off the bench in his varsity debut.
Davion Evans led Cooper with 15 points (13 in the second half) with Coon Rapids transfer David Osayameh adding 11.
Chaska hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
BOYS: Buffalo 59, Minnetonka 53 OT
Short-handed Minnetonka struggled out of the gate in the season opener Jan. 15 versus Buffalo, but came alive to force overtime, eventually losing 59-53.
Antonio Bluiett and Will Pool tallied 50 of the Bison's 59 points.
Minnetonka was led by a pair of underclassmen, sophomore Jalen Cain with 20 points and freshman Andy Stefonowicz with 13. Junior sharpshooter Vlad Ciubotaru added 14 points as well for the Skippers.
Minnetonka hosts Moorhead at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.