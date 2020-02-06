Hutchinson's inside duo of Brynn Beffert and Morgan Ellis totaled 46 points, leading the Tigers to an 84-63 home win over Holy Family Catholic Feb. 6.
The Fire are 2-4 in the Wright County Conference and 10-11 overall.
Holy Family Catholic, trailing 42-29 at halftime, got double-digit efforts from Nicole Bowlin (16), Lucy Hertel (15) and Abbey Fink (12). Sophia Zay added nine points off the bench.
The Fire are back in action on Friday, Feb. 6 at conference winless Delano.
BOYS: Delano 70, Holy Family Catholic 50
Sixteen-win Delano remained unbeaten in the Wright County Conference, a 70-50 win over host Holy Family Catholic 70-50 on Feb. 6.
Terron O'Neill netted a game-high 28 points for the Tigers.
Noah Seck (11 points) and David Torborg and Seth Thompson (10 points each) were leading scorers for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (7-12) is 1-5 in the Wright County Conference.
The Fire host Class 4A Edina on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
GIRLS: Mayer Lutheran 57, Southwest Christian 46
Southwest Christian held Mayer Lutheran to 18 first-half points, a six-point lead at halftime. The second half was a different story.
The Crusaders outscored the Stars 39-22 over the final 18 minutes, a 57-46 final in Chaska Feb. 6.
Mayer Lutheran is now second in the Minnesota River Conference at 9-3. Southwest Christian is in fourth at 7-4.
The Stars struggled from the floor, getting a team-high 10 points from Lily Schwen. Greta Schwarz (nine points) and Kaylee Wanless (eight points) were other top scorers.
Lexi Schermann and Morgan Chmielewski paced the Crusaders with 17 and 16 points.
Southwest Christian, which has lost three straight games, hosts Concordia Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
GIRLS: St. Michael-Albertville 66, Minnetonka 46
Minnetonka fell behind 40-20 at halftime, falling 66-46 to top-10 St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 6.
Guards Tessa Johnson and Mackenzie Kramer scored 28 and 22 points, respectively, for the Knights.
Sophie Haydon led the Skippers with 11 points. Emma Dasovich added nine points for Minnetonka (13-8), which is 3-5 in the Lake Conference.
Minnetonka hosts Fergus Falls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.