Celebrate the completion of the new portion of the Highway 5 Regional Bike Trail through the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum with the Bike the Arb Duathlon on Aug. 14, 2021.

Race start time is 7:30 a.m.

Participants will run for 2.25 miles, bike three laps on Three Mile Drive and finish with another 2.25 mile run. Participants and spectators must pre-register and race T-shirts are available for registrants by July 29.

Participant fees:

$50/Members

$65/Non-members

Spectators gate admission fees:

$0/Members and children 15 and younger

$15/Non-members

