Celebrate the completion of the new portion of the Highway 5 Regional Bike Trail through the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum with the Bike the Arb Duathlon on Aug. 14, 2021.
Race start time is 7:30 a.m.
Participants will run for 2.25 miles, bike three laps on Three Mile Drive and finish with another 2.25 mile run. Participants and spectators must pre-register and race T-shirts are available for registrants by July 29.
Participant fees:
$50/Members
$65/Non-members
Spectators gate admission fees:
$0/Members and children 15 and younger
$15/Non-members