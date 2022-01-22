The shot went up, Minnetonka players crashing the board for a rebound. After the ball pinballed off multiple hands, Jordan Cain caught it, driving to the hoop, his shot floating into the hoop as time expired.
That was how the final seconds played out as Minnetonka won at the buzzer, 73-72, over Hopkins in a match-up of top-10 teams.
Cain, one of four Skippers in double figures, finished with 17 points.
Cain, one of four Skippers in double figures, finished with 17 points.
Minnetonka led 40-31 at halftime before the Royals' duo of CJ O'Hara and eighth grader Jayden Moore led the charge back, combining for 50 points.
The Skippers kept connected with balance, getting a team-high 20 points from Ibrahim El-Amin with Andy Stefonowicz and Alex Jones also in double figures with 16 and 14 points.
It was the third consecutive win over Hopkins for Minnetonka (10-2) by a combined point difference of four.
The Skippers face Edina and third-ranked Wayzata at home on Jan. 25 and 28.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 80, MOUND-WESTONKA 77 OT
What an introduction to the Wright County Conference.
The first league game for Southwest Christian wasn't decided in regulation, but an extra four-minute session.
All five starters were in double figures for the Stars, which defeated Mound-Westonka 80-77 in the back half of a girl/boy doubleheader between the two schools.
Jake Berg scored a career-high 18 points to lead Southwest Christian. The senior point guard's previous season-high was 10.
Nick Burke also had 18 points with Brayden Zimmerman (17), Andrew Simonson (10) and Cam Riddle (10) adding to the seventh win in 12 games for the Stars.
Jason Spaeth led all scorers with 27 points for the White Hawks (6-6).
Southwest Christian is at Hutchinson on Monday, Jan. 24.
NEW PRAGUE 66, CHASKA 65 2OT
Brady Nicholson scored a career-high 34 points as Chaska fell in double overtime at New Prague by a 66-65 score on Jan. 21.
The two teams were tied at 58 after regulation and 62 after the first overtime session.
Ethan Chromy and Jaxon Short led the Trojans with 20 and 14 points.
Chaska (2-12) also got seven points each from Cameron Walle and Matthew Kallman and six from Dawson Rief.
The Hawks host Orono at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
ORONO 72, CHANHASSEN 52
Orono connected on 13 3-pointers, getting a game-high 25 points from Isaiah Hagen in a 72-52 home win over Chanhassen on Jan. 21.
The Storm have yet to win two games, or lose two games in a row this season; a 6-6 record overall and 3-3 in the Metro West Conference.
A seven-point game at halftime, Orono outscored Chanhassen 36-23 in the second half.
No statistics were available for the Storm.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park and Waconia on Jan. 26 and 28.
HUTCHINSON 75, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 65
Visiting Hutchinson scored 47 second-half points as the Tigers defeated Holy Family Catholic 75-65 on Jan. 21 in Victoria.
Boden Kapke netted 36 points for the third time in four games, tying the school record for the Fire. Kapke was 13-of-26 shooting with 17 rebounds.
Austin Clifford added 11 points and seven rebounds with Judah Land finishing with seven assists and eight points.
Sam Rensch was the top scorer for Hutchinson with 21 points.
Holy Family Catholic (7-8) is at 10-win Jordan on Jan. 25.