Bloomington Jefferson had just six made field goals over the first 18 minutes. Luke Gitzen was 5-of-6 alone on 3-pointers in the same stretch for Chanhassen.
A dominating first half, a 41-18 lead, the Storm went on to record a second consecutive Metro West Conference win, a 70-38 decision on Feb. 4.
The 32-point defeat is the largest for the Jaguars since the 2018-19 opener with Shakopee.
Chanhassen, beaten 47-46 at the Bethel University Holiday Hoops Tournament by Bloomington Jefferson, matched that output just 90 seconds into the second half.
The lead was as much as 37 points as Ben Giles and Gitzen scored 17 points each with Vince Manuel finishing with 11. Chanhassen played team basketball throughout, evident in the early minutes of the second half, all five buckets coming off assists.
Chanhassen is one of three teams with two Metro West Conference wins behind the tri-leaders.
The Storm, winners of two straight, now 4-14 overall, host St. Louis Park on Friday, Feb. 7 before traveling to Bryon in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 78, HUTCHINSON 71
Blake Stedronsky entered Tuesday's Wright County Conference contest with eight total points this season. The state champion golfer for Holy Family Catholic walked off the court with a team-high 19 points.
Not what everyone was expecting.
Stedronsky's big game led the Fire to a 78-71 win over Hutchinson. It was the first win in five league games this season.
A 36-27 deficit at halftime, Holy Family Catholic scored 51 points over the final 18 minutes for its first win since Jan. 6, a span of eight straight losses.
The Fire had five players with nine or more points including double-digit efforts from Noah Seck (17), Nick Hendler (13) and David Torborg (12). Sam McNulty and Seth Thompson added nine and six points as well.
The balanced scoring offset a 20-point game from Hutchinson's Sam Rensch.
Holy Family Catholic (7-11) has a home game with Delano at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
EDINA 78, MINNETONKA 77
A one-possession game much of the second half, Edina clinched the win at the free-throw line late, a 78-77 decision over Minnetonka Feb. 4.
It was the second Lake Conference win in seven contests for the Hornets.
Jacob Huston and Marcus Campbell netted 18 points each for Edina.
Riley O'Connor scored a career-high 33 points with Cam Steele adding 22 for Minnetonka. JT Gaffney was also in double figures with 12 points followed by Brock Banken with nine.
The Skippers are 3-4 in the Lake Conference and 9-9 overall.
Minnetonka is at conference winless St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, Feb. 7.
CHASKA 65, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 57
Maybe a bit harder than expected, given Chaska was up double-digits in the second half, Benilde-St. Margaret gave the 10th-ranked Hawks all they could handle in a 65-57 decision Feb. 4.
Chaska, 16-3 overall, is tied with Robbinsdale Cooper and St. Louis Park at 5-1 in the Metro West Conference.
The Red Knights, with a single league win over Chanhassen, used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to six, eventually four points in the final 90 seconds.
Luke Strazzanti led all scorers with 24 points with Zach Lea adding 10 points for Chaska, which is at Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Feb. 7.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 58, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 47
A tough start to the week, Southwest Christian was cold from the floor in the first half Feb. 3 at Norwood Young America, scoring just 17 points over the first 18 minutes in a 58-47 loss.
The Central Raiders led by 13 points at halftime.
Tyson Sandness and Brayden Zimmerman were top scorers for the Stars with 12 and 10 points. Tyren Harris and Isaac Harrison added seven points each.
Dominick Sudheimer led all scorers with 24 points for five-win Norwood Young America.
Southwest Christian (8-10) is at Tri-City United at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.