A one-point game at halftime, Chanhassen was on the winning side over the final 18 minutes, scoring a 76-51 road victory at Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 30.
It was the first win in five Metro West Conference contests for the Storm, which also snapped a three-game losing streak.
Chanhassen led 29-28 at halftime.
No other game information was available.
Chanhassen hosts four of the next five games beginning with Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
WACONIA 53, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 51
The month of January was a tough time for the Holy Family Catholic boys basketball program.
Six straight losses after opening 2020 with a road win at Dassel-Cokato.
Yet Jan. 31 versus 13-win Waconia, the Fire battled as hard as a coach could ask for, sticking together as a team.
The Wildcats edged the Fire 53-51 despite top scorer PJ Hayes IV held to 10 points.
Holy Family Catholic was balanced in scoring led by Noah Seck with 15 points. Nick Hendler and David Torborg were also in double figures with 14 and 10 points.
The Fire, 0-4 in Wright County Conference play and 6-10 overall, played Rockford in the Community Clash in St. Michael on Saturday, Feb. 1.
EDEN PRAIRIE 80, MINNETONKA 53
There seems to be no stopping top-ranked and unbeaten Eden Prairie right now.
The Eagles scored 52 first-half points, a 22-point lead at the break, in an 80-53 home win over Minnetonka on Jan. 31. Eden Prairie is 17-0 this season.
Drake Dobbs, who recently set the school record for career points, along with John Henry, each had 23 points for Eden Prairie.
Cam Steele was the lone Skipper in double figures with 20 points.
Minnetonka, 3-3 in the Lake Conference in fourth place, is 9-8 overall into a Feb. 4 match-up at Edina.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 61, SIBLEY EAST 39
A two-point game at halftime, Southwest Christian took care of business over the final 18 minutes, winning 61-39 over Sibley East on Jan. 30.
The Stars outscored the Wolverines 36-16 in the second half.
Tyren Harris and Tyson Sandness each had 17 points, both game-highs, for Southwest Christian.
The Stars are 5-4 in the Minnesota River Conference, tied for third place with Mayer Lutheran.
Southwest Christian hosts Providence Academy at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.