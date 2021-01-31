Chanhassen, up eight points with under four minutes remaining, looked like it was heading to the first victory of the season Jan. 29 on senior night against St. Louis Park.
All of sudden that was in jeopardy, the Orioles using a 16-8 run down the stretch to force overtime at 73-all.
Chanhassen, though, regrouped, making 8-of-9 free throws in the double bonus in extra time, earning first-year head coach Corey Christopherson his first win in a 87-80 decision.
The Storm scored 55 points over the second half and overtime. In four losses to start the season, Chanhassen failed to top 50 points once.
Seniors Ben Giles and Adam Strobel were the difference offensively for the Storm. Giles, in his first game before after suffering ankle and back injuries, missing three games, scored 22 points with nine rebounds and six assists.
Strobel had a career night with 20 points and nine rebounds with freshman Maxwell Woods coming off the bench to add 15 points.
It was Giles -- Chanhassen up 82-77 -- that sealed the victory with a baseline drive and score with a free throw with 32.7 ticks left.
Senior Austin Boll, Woods (four times) and Giles helped Chanhassen to a two-possession lead in overtime. Woods added a jumper from the free-throw line extended as well.
Chanhassen was 18-of-25 from the foul line, connecting on nine 3-pointers as well, including three from Giles.
Trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Storm got five of Grant Muffenbier's nine points early in the second half to take a 44-28 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Woods and Braden Barger and a 3-point play from Strobel had Chanhassen up 65-57.
St. Louis Park, behind 21 and 19 points from Tyshawn Lyons and Derric Standifer, rallied to force overtime.
Chanhassen (1-4) is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Monday, Feb. 1.