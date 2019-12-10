A nine-point lead at halftime, Chanhassen held off New Prague, netting 39 second-half points in a 66-55 win, the first of the season, on Dec. 10.
The Storm, 1-3 overall, held the Trojans to 18 first-half points.
Ben Giles was Chanhassen's scoring leader for the third consecutive game, a career-high 19 points.
In total, six different Storm players had seven or more points. They were Luke Gitzen (11), Adam Strobel (eight), Austin Boll (eight), Vince Manuel (seven), and Patrick Brick (seven).
Parker Johnson netted a game-high 28 points for New Prague (1-2).
Chanhassen plays Cambridge-Isanti at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.
CHASKA 77, BURNSVILLE 52
Zach Lea put together his best half of offense, leading Chaska to a 77-52 win at Burnsville on Dec. 9.
Lea scored 19 points as the Hawks pulled away from a 30-21 halftime advantage.
Luke Strazzanti netted 11 of his 15 points in the first half.
Jack Frick (12), Brady Nicholson (10) and Spencer Goetz (eight) were other scoring leaders for Chaska (2-1).
Next up is a road game at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Panthers rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat Wayzata 76-72 on Dec. 10.
ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG 70, MINNETONKA 58
Minnetonka, trailing from the opening minutes, drew within 58-54 with under four minutes to play, falling 70-58 at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Dec. 10.
Adam Biewen and Jake Breitbach helped the Falcons finish on a 12-4 run, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Minnetonka coach Bryce Tesdahl cited too many defensive breakdowns, not getting enough stops, in the loss.
Brock Banken scored a career-high 20 points with Cam Steele and Riley O'Connor each netting 12 points for the Skippers.
Minnetonka (2-2) is at Farmington at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 58, GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 36
Leading by six points at halftime, Holy Family Catholic outscored visiting Glencoe-Silver Lake 33-17 over the final 18 minutes, improving to 3-0 in a 58-36 win on Dec. 10.
Nick Hendler (14), David Torborg (13) and Jake Kirsch (11) led the Fire in the scoring department.
Mitchel Klockmann was the game's top scorer with 18 points for the Panthers.
Holy Family Catholic is at Maranatha Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
BELLE PLAINE 78, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 59
Belle Plaine netted 48 second half-points, extending a 30-26 halftime lead into a 78-59 road win at Southwest Christian Dec. 10.
Five Tigers were in double figures including Dylan Kahle with 19 points.
Guard Nick Morland led all scorers with 20 points for the Stars, which lost for the first time in three games.
Tyson Sandness was also in double figures with 12 points for Southwest Christian, which hosts Blake School on Thursday, Dec. 12.