A career-high 17 points from Jake Kirsch helped Holy Family Catholic defeat host Jordan in a Wright County Conference match-up, 57-55, on Feb. 2.
The Fire, up 32-25 at halftime, used a 3-pointer from Kirsch in transition for a 51-45 lead. Jordan tied the game at 55 late on two free throws from Reagan Koch.
Holy Family Catholic's Noah Seck connected on a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds. Jordan had one last look from outside for the win, but the shot did not go.
It was the third victory in six games this season for the Fire.
Seck netted 14 points with Boden Kapke and Gavin Lund finishing with seven and six points for Holy Family Catholic.
Koch led all scorers with 28 points with Isaac Young finishing with 13 for the Hubmen.
Holy Family Catholic is at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
MINNETONKA 85, EDINA 71
An explosive first 18 minutes, a 41-19 lead, behind career night 30-point efforts from Jalen Cain and Vlad Ciubotaru, Minnetonka won 85-71 at home over Edina on Feb. 2.
The Skippers are 3-3 overall into a 7 p.m. home contest on Friday, Feb. 5 versus St. Michael-Albertville.
Cohen Kellogg (nine), Chase McPherson (seven) and Vince Brown (six) also added to the scoresheet for Minnetonka.
Gabe Jobe and Marcus Crawford paced the Hornets with 19 and 14 points.