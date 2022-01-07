Maxwell Woods was in third grade on Feb. 7, 2015; a member of the Lil' Storm, just a week removed from a third-place finish at the Cake Eaters Tournament in Eagan.
Woods would have never thought that some seven years later, now a sophomore at Chanhassen High School, he would lead the Storm to its first victory over Chaska in 13 meetings.
That 2015 night, it was Joey Witthus' game-high 26 points that led Chanhassen to a 67-65 win over Chaska on the Hawks' home floor. The only blemish on Chaska's 13-1 Metro West Conference championship season.
This 2022 night, Jan. 7, the first of two regular season meetings between the District 112 rivals, it was Woods' season-high 20 points that helped Chanhassen snap the losing streak to Chaska, a 60-54 win.
The Storm trailed 35-25 at halftime. Woods entered the intermission with six points.
"I knew we were down 10 and we needed somebody to step up and make big plays. I felt like I was that guy, and I needed to do it," Woods said.
Woods was locked in throughout the second half, disruptive on defense, but more importantly he created offense not only for himself, but for others with his dribble drive.
A once 12-point deficit in the second half trickled away, back-to-back 3-pointers from Patrick Brick and Woods pulling Chanhassen within five. Brick's second triple of the half gave the Storm its first lead since early on at 51-49.
While Chaska was searching for offense outside of Brady Nicholson in the second half, Woods was the steady force for the Storm, finishing with 14 second-half points. His 3-pointer at 54-51 with 1:48 to play gave Chanhassen the lead for good.
A year ago, as a freshman, maybe he doesn't take that shot. But after a season on varsity, a breakout varsity football season this fall, Woods feels confident in his game, whether on turf or the hardwood.
"Freshman year was big, intimidating, scary, but a great experience. We didn't have our greatest season, but for me I had a lot of fun, got a lot of experience, and now it seems like I've become that younger leader. I feel like I can lead this program into the future," said Woods, who averaged 10 points per game in 2021, including a career night of 23 points against Bloomington Kennedy.
Chaska built a double-digit lead twice in the first half, Nicholson scoring 17 of the Hawks' first 35 points. Max Rain connected on a pair of 3-pointers, while Cameron Walle's outside make in the final minute had Chaska in control.
A long stretch stuck at 48 points, Chaska was unable to slow the Storm, which got 10 points each from Brick and Braden Barger, and seven and six points from Jaxon McDonald and Will Schleicher.
"That's who we are. It's a team game. Everyone has their role. Everyone has their time to make plays. Everyone has moments to step up and have their moment and I guess tonight was my night to do that," Woods said.
Chanhassen, coached by Pete Tornquist with Corey Christopherson unavailable, is 4-3 overall into Tuesday, Jan. 11, in a home game with Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska (1-9), led by Andrew Martinson with head coach Dana Kallman unavailable, is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Jan. 11.