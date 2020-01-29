Cam Steele never went to the bench, and in a fast-paced, constant ball-pressure type game with Hopkins, one would expect after 35 minutes on the court the Minnetonka forward may be tired.
Yet there the 6'8" Division I commit stood at the free-throw line on Jan. 28, getting a roll off the rim and backboard for the first foul shot, and then calmly swished the second one. A 15-for-15 performance for the game.
"It's about staying focused. Breathing, taking my time, not letting the crowd get to me," he said.
Earlier this season Steele was 12-of-13 for the game. For the season he is shooting in the high 80s at the free-throw line.
He credits the ability to make those shots late in the game to the work off the court.
"The only way to do it is getting into that weight room during the off-season and during the season. Working on getting stronger, getting better conditioned. Being ready for a game like this," Steele said.
The senior's dedication to his craft, his overall improvement over his high school career, is a large reason Steele is headed to a Division I program next season in Abilene Christian in Texas.
The Wildcats play in the Southland Conference, a league that has produced a pair of double-digit seed first-round upsets in the NCAA Basketball Tournament in recent years. Karl Malone, Joe Dumars and Scottie Pippen are notable Southland Conference alumni.
So, how does a Minnesota kid get connected with a program so far away?
"They saw me play down in Atlanta during the AAU live period and they called me and invited me to visit in October. I took my visit and 10 days later I was committed," Steele said. "I bonded with the guys really well. The coaching staff was super nice. I felt at home there."
Steele burst onto the varsity scene as a sophomore, the second-leading scorer for Minnetonka. He netted 31 points in a win over Minneapolis Southwest late in the regular season.
Steele averaged 20 points per game as a junior, up nearly five points. His career high came in the second game of the season, a 43-point effort over Rochester Mayo.
This season Steele has taken another step, one of three Skippers scoring in double figures, a team-best 23 points per game. That number increases to 26.5 points on average in nine Minnetonka wins.
He does it in all different ways. Some nights he works in the paint, other nights he's converting from outside the arc.
"I feel like I'm a lot stronger than before. That obviously helps me inside, getting past guys and scoring," Steele said. "The outside shot spaces the floor for a team. If I'm out there I'm pulling a defender out there and it creates opportunities for my teammates."
Minnetonka, 3-2 in the Lake Conference, stuck with Hopkins for a while Jan. 28, a 32-28 deficit at halftime.
A 10-point hole early in the second half, back-to-back 3-pointers from Riley O'Connor and JT Gaffney drew the visiting Skippers within four again.
Hopkins, though, incredibly quick and deeper than the Minnetonka squad, pulled away, the lead as great as 19 points, the final difference as well at 80-61.
"They are a very good team. Aggressive, physical. Tough team to play against," Steele said of Hopkins.
Tuesday is life in the Lake Conference.
Eden Prairie is ranked No. 1 in the state and is undefeated. Wayzata, despite its record, has one of the state's bright, young stars in Camden Heide. Buffalo can score in bunches and Hopkins is still always going to be Hopkins with their athleticism.
Even the Edina squad will present Steele and the Skippers a strong challenge. Steele will match-up with 6'10" Jacob Hutson, a Division I commit as well with Loyola Chicago.
"Another guy that can play inside and outside. Big, physical kid. I really enjoy playing against him," Steele said of Huston.
Steele and fellow seniors O'Connor, Gaffney, Brock Banken and Evan Arndt are setting the foundation for future Minnetonka teams. First-year head coach Bryce Tesdahl, a winner in four seasons leading New Prague and East Ridge, is working hard to establish that attitude from top to bottom in the basketball program.
So far, so good, Steele said.
"I was part of the interview process, so I had a pretty good idea what we were getting in him. I liked what I heard. I believed in him. There's definitely that trust among all of us that he's going to build up this program, do big things," Steele said.
"(Coach Tesdahl) prepares us every day. He's taught us not to take for grant it any day were out here. You have to work as hard as you can all the time if you want to achieve your goal," Steele added.
Minnetonka's next test is a road game at Eden Prairie on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The Eagles are 16-0 this season.
"Playing against these tough teams, it helps you in the long run. Getting that experience of playing in big games, hopefully it helps when we get to the playoffs," Steele said.