Welcome to the Lake Conference, Andy Stefonowicz.
The Minnetonka freshman, who had scored in double digits in three previous games to start the 2021 season, netted a career-high 26 points as the Skippers upset top-ranked Hopkins 63-61 on Jan. 26.
"Great team win on both ends. Proud of our group," Minnetonka second-year head coach Bryce Tesdahl said on Twitter. He dedicated the win to his late Grandma McDonald, wearing a special suit and sneakers in her honor for Coaches versus Cancer.
⚓️🏀 #Congrats @SkippersBB https://t.co/jAddwOxmsL pic.twitter.com/fTCZc1W27P— Minnetonka Skippers (@TonkaSkippers) January 27, 2021
A seven-point deficit in the second half, back-to-back 3-pointers from Stefonowicz drew the Skippers within one at 47-46 with eight minutes to play.
Stefonowicz sank a third 3-pointer in the comeback to help Minnetonka claim the lead for good.
The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak to Hopkins dating back to Feb. 17, 2015.
Sharpshooter Vlad Ciubotaru added 22 points with Jalen Cain finishing with nine for Minnetonka.
Xavier White netted 19 points for Hopkins with Tristan Lee also in double figures with 14. The Royals entered the contest winners over Eden Prairie, Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville.
Next up for the Skippers is a home game with Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
CHASKA 65, ST. LOUIS PARK 48
Chaska shook off the cobwebs from a two-point win over Chanhassen to improve to 4-0 on the season in a 65-48 road win at St. Louis Park on Jan. 26.
No game information was available.
Chaska, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, hosts Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The Red Knights are 2-3 overall after suffering a 74-57 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 50, CHANHASSEN 43
Despite leading 28-24 at halftime, Chanhassen was unable to close out their first win of the season in a 50-43 road loss at Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 26.
It was the fourth consecutive game the Storm were held under 50 points.
No other game information was available.
Chanhassen (0-4) hosts winless St. Louis Park for senior night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
NEW PRAGUE 62, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 40
Braylon Cummings netted a career-high 18 points as Holy Family Catholic fell on the road 62-40 at New Prague on Jan. 26.
An eight-point deficit at halftime, the Fire were outscored 38-24 in the second half. Greg Stoffel and Boden Kapke added five points each for Holy Family Catholic.
Andrew Nerud and Tommy Traxler led the Trojans with 20 and 13 points.
Next up for the Fire (2-2) is a home game with Orono at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.