March is synonymous with the word madness, and madness could very well ensue in the high school boys basketball postseason. Here is a look at how four area teams stack up as they head into the playoffs.
Class 4A
Chaska
Currently at 9-15, the season has not gone as hoped for Chaska, but the Hawks are looking to change that come playoff time.
Injuries have started to pile up, but Chaska has managed to hang around with opponents in games this season. Half of the Hawks’ games have been decided by 10 points or less, and they have a 4-8 record in those contests.
Chaska is 3-5 in February and 3-3 in its last six games after losing three straight. The Hawks have a home game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and a road game at Orono to wrap up the regular season. While the Hawks’ chances of winning the Metro West Conference have faded, wins against Class 3A top teams would help propel the Hawks to close out the regular season.
The offense touts almost five players averaging double digits in points. Senior Max Rain (14.8) and sophomore Tray Lenzen (14.1) lead the way for Chaska while senior Dawson Rief (10.6) adds scoring as one of the Hawks’ guards. Senior Simon Peterson also averaged about 10 points per game before sustaining a season-ending injury, and eighth-grader Tyler Forrest scores about 9.6 points per game.
Chaska was the No. 8 seed in last season’s tournament. With a 2-6 record against section 2AAAA opponents, the Hawks will likely be in that position again. The last time they reached the section championship was in 2020-21.
Chanhassen
With their longest win streak at three games, the Storm have been hovering around the .500 mark all winter and are looking for two more wins before heading into the section 2AAAA tournament.
Chanhassen (12-12) is currently fourth in the Metro West standings at 7-5. The Storm have faced plenty of challenges with a 1-8 record against ranked Class 2A, 3A and 4A opponents.
Like the Hawks, the Storm have a well-balanced offense with four players in double figures. Junior Maxwell Woods leads the team with 21.5 points per game while sophomore Riley Johnson scores 14.9. Senior Braden Barger (13.4) and junior Evan Murray (10.6) also provide scoring options for the team. As a team, Chanhassen averages 72.3 points per game.
Currently sitting in the middle of the pack in the section standings, Chanhassen will be battling to possibly move up to the No. 4 seed. Chanhassen and Prior Lake currently have the same overall record, but the Storm have a 3-5 record against section foes compared with the Lakers’ 2-4.
The Storm were the No. 5 seed in last year’s tournament and lost to Edina in the quarterfinal round. The last time Chanhassen won a section game was in 2014-15 against Lakeville South.
Minnetonka (18-6) currently sits atop section 2AAAA with Edina and Shakopee behind at 14-10. Eden Prairie (10-12), Prior Lake (12-12) and Waconia (11-13) are all currently battling for positioning in the middle of section seedings. The section 2AAAA tournament begins March 8.
Class 2A
Holy Family
At 22-2 overall, Holy Family heads into the postseason as one of the most dominant teams in Class 2A.
The Class 2A No. 1 Fire have not lost to a Class 2A opponent as their only losses came to Class 4A No. 1 Park Center (100-80 Jan. 23) and Class 3A No. 7 Alexandria (79-53 Dec. 30). Since the loss to the Pirates, Holy Family has won 11 straight games and scored 80 or more points in six of those games.
As a candidate for Mr. Basketball in his senior season, Boden Kapke is the team leader in points with an average of 22.6. Junior Kole Hanson has also been a strong offensive option at the point guard position with 21.8 points per game. Of the other starters, senior Collin Mulholland scores 14.0 points per game and provides size along with Kapke, while seniors Braylon Cummings (10) and Michael Richelsen (8.6) also are steady players for the Fire.
A Wright County East Conference title is an accomplishment to add to the Fire’s list, but they hope it will not be the only one. After a 93-60 win over Class 2A No. 3 Maranatha Christian Academy, Holy Family will likely be the No. 1 seed in section 5AA with a 6-0 record against section foes.
The last time the Fire reached the state tournament was in 2013-14 when they took home third place, and the last time they played in the section championship was against Minneapolis North in 2020-21.
Southwest Christian
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Stars (7-17) are hoping for some momentum heading into the postseason.
Southwest Christian started the season 0-8 but has managed to rebound since then. While the season has not gone as planned, the Stars will have the opportunity to play spoiler for one of the top teams in the section 5AA tournament.
Sophomore Brayden Beckering leads the Stars with 15 points per game while senior Sam Arnold averages 12.8. Junior Gordie Molin also has broken through the double-digit mark at 10.3 points per game to help the offense.
Southwest Christian is currently 13th in the 16-team section. The Stars hope to extend their streak of winning at least one section playoff game to four years after winning in the first round of the section 5AA tournament last year. The last time the program won multiple section games in one postseason was 2013-14.
Along with Maranatha Christian Academy (22-3), Minneapolis North (16-8), Minneapolis Edison (17-7) and Breck (17-7) will look to be tough section foes and round out the top five seeds. The section 5AA tournament begins March 9 with the higher seed hosting first and second round games.