Golfing in April: bring a jacket, an umbrella, a pair of shorts, suntan lotion, and apparently stocking caps last week.
CHASKA
Chaska golfers were set to play Shakopee and Waconia in dual events last week. No results were available.
The Hawks are in action at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at Hazeltine National.
CHANHASSEN
Coming off a sixth-place team score of 315 at Stone Ridge in the East Ridge Invitational on April 20, Chanhassen played Prior Lake tough in a dual on April 23 in a 319-321 loss at Bluff Creek.
Eighth grader Lucas Arntsen led the Storm with a score of 79. Freshman Tristan Tidemann (80) and juniors Blake Roeder (81), Avery Charon (81), and Zach Bloedorn (82) added to the team score.
Prior Lake had the top two rounds of 73 and 77 from Nick Nygaard and Fred Moede.
Danny Renner had Chanhassen's best round of the week, a 73, at the East Ridge Invitational. Bloedorn (79) and Roeder (80) were next best for the Storm.
Chanhassen competes at Hazeltine National at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Home to the Section 2AA tournament later this season, Holy Family Catholic picked up a win in the New Prague Invitational at New Prague Country Club on April 23.
The Fire posted a team score of 323 to edge St. Peter by three strokes and Blue Earth Area by four strokes.
Holy Family Catholic began the week with scores of 172 and 162 in placing fifth and second, respectively, in Wright County Conference events at Baker National and Deer Run.
Delano won both 9-hole tournaments with scores of 156 and 157.
Holy Family Catholic plays in a 1 p.m. event at Hazeltine National on Monday, April 26.
MINNETONKA
Three of the top-four players at East Ridge Invitational at Stones Ridge in Woodbury hailed from the Minnetonka squad, enough to post a score of 286 in a 14-team event on April 20.
Ian Meyer was medalist with a four-under par score of 68 with teammates Carson Herron and Hayden Kelly each shooting 70. Brock Reding finished out the two-under par team score with a 78.
Eastview and Lakeville North were tied for second at 297 with Chanhassen in sixth at 315.
Herron shot a 68 as Minnetonka won a Lake Conference triangular on April 19 at Braemar Golf Course. Kelly and Logan Beniek each shot 74 with Meyer carding a 77.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
It was a dominating performance at Shadowbrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie for Southwest Christian on April 20.
The Stars shot 159 over nine holes, winning by 35 strokes over the next closest competitor in Tri-City United (194). Belle Plaine (200), Mayer Lutheran (213) and Le Sueur-Henderson (217) rounded out the field.
Southwest Christian's Jacob Ferrin was medalist with a one-under par score of 35. Matthew Rixmann and Hayden Kleynhans each added scores of 41 followed by Caleb Bendell and Brody Pluth with 42 and 43, respectively.
The next conference event is at Dahlgreen Golf Course on Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m.