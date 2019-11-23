Chanhassen had two players finish with double-digit goals in 2018-19. Instead relying on a team effort, getting scores from 14 different players, points from 18 skaters.
That work-manslike attitude is what defines the Storm boys hockey program.
"This group of seniors have battled through the last two years and have developed into hard working players and great leaders. They have created a culture of what Storm Hockey is all about now and for years to come," Chanhassen head coach Jessie Willis said.
Willis believes this will be the most talented team in his three years of coaching the Storm.
Senior Tyler Davidson, a third-year varsity speedster, was the team's top scorer with 11 goals and 20 points last season.
"Tyler is poised to have a great season. He has a great combination of speed, grit and no quit. You always know what he is going to bring to the rink each night," Willis said.
Senior Cole Severson anchors the blue line, a new-look group that returns sophomore Joe Gerebi as well.
"We will be counting on Cole to log a lot on minutes. Cole has come a long way in his three years with us and I look forward to him taking his game to the next level," Willis said.
Chanhassen's most experienced player is senior captain Josh Weyandt, a fourth-year goaltender who finished with a save percentage of 92 last season.
"Every night that Josh is in the nets he gives us a chance to win," Willis said.
Other top returning players are seniors Jack Willis (five goals, 11 assists), Jack Hudnut (five goals, six assists), and Noah Nielsen (three goals, three assists) and junior Braedan Sanders (seven goals, six assists).
"I love the routine of high school hockey. The season is short but the amount of time the team is together is a lot. We are together six days a week and it reminds me of my college hockey days. All the time you get to hang with your brothers. It truly is a great time and I love being at the rink with these young men. Let's roll, Storm," Willis said.
Chanhassen hosts Providence Academy in the season opener at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at the Victoria Rec Center before a Thanksgiving eve contest with Lakeville South.
CHASKA
The excitement around the Chaska boys hockey program in 2018-19 was unmatched dating back decades. The Hawks produced 19 wins, but fell short of a state tournament goal with a loss to section champion Eden Prairie.
While a number of top players graduated or moved on, including Mike Koster, Rhett Pitlick and Blaine Warnert, Chaska does return nine skaters that accounted for 53 goals.
Senior Shane LaVelle, a University of Wisconsin recruit, is the top returning scorer with 19 goals. He has 54 goals and 106 points in three varsity seasons.
Senior Nick Olmscheid was also a double-digit scorer the past two seasons with 14 and 11 goals.
"Chaska Hockey has senior leadership that will compete very hard and they realize playing great every game is very important to the team's success," Chaska head coach Dave Snuggerud said. "Bauer Barry, Owen Thomas, Charlie Goodrich, Ethan McDonald, and Joe Lynch are players that will make a difference."
The Hawks will have an experienced blue line in seniors William Magnuson, Calvin Barrett and Lynch. Sophomore Max Burkholder was the state's top Bantam player a year ago and figures to be a standout right from the start.
The defense will be key with goaltender Mikey Duzan making the jump from Bantams as well. Jack Stark and Zach Hansen left the high school program with a U16 AAA team and the North American Hockey League.
"We are not just excited about getting the season going, but we are excited about the journey and the great obstacles that lie ahead and for the team learning to overcome and persevere. The difficult schedule will be a great challenge," Snuggerud said.
The schedule the Hawks' head man speaks of includes Rosemount, Buffalo and Minnetonka in mid-December before Prior Lake, Edina and Eden Prairie over a three-day stretch after Christmas.
Additionally, Chaska will face Centennial and Hill-Murray in the final week of the season, helping prepare for the grind of Section 2AA.
Snuggerud said the Hawks have great talent from a mix of grade levels. That includes two freshmen, his youngest son, Jimmy, and Sam Rinzel. Rhett Johnson, an eighth grade goaltender, is also in the high school program.
Chaska opens the season with home games against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Eastview on a rare Wednesday matinee at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
MINNETONKA
Minnetonka won 20 games in the regular season, occupied the No. 1 spot in the rankings for the majority of the 2018-19 calendar as the defending state champions.
The Skippers, though, fell short in the post-season, losing in overtime to Holy Family Catholic in the semifinals.
With a handful of skaters returning, led by Arizona State commit Teddy Lagerback, Minnetonka looks to program-wide depth to be back in the section and state championship conversation.
"We have a deep senior class who will need to quickly understand their roles, and how collectively they can come together to achieve their goal of returning to the state tournament," Minnetonka assistant coach Tom Stretar said.
Lagerback, part of the state championship team in 2018, led Minnetonka with 17 goals a season ago.
"Teddy is one of our two captains this season. He is a power forward who is exceptionally strong on the puck. He has a knack for shooting from anywhere on the ice and is always a threat to score. We expect big minutes from Teddy in all facets of the game: 5 on 5, power play and penalty kill," Stretar said.
Junior Hunter Newhouse (13 goals, 13 assists), senior Griffin Streeter (13 goals, 10 assists) and senior Braedon Lacomy (five goals, six assists) also return from the top-nine forwards.
On defense, seniors James Miller and Dylan Zitzloff will be leaned on in replacing all-state blueliners Grant Docter and Josh Luedtke.
"James is our second captain. He will anchor our blue line, along with two other seniors, Dylan Zitzloff and Jack Anderson. Like Teddy, James will also log big minutes for the team this season and will be a key to our defensive success," Stretar said.
In addition to Lake Conference foes, the Skippers will face non-league opponents Andover, Benilde- St. Margaret’s, Chaska, Duluth East, Grand Rapids, Maple Grove, Moorhead, Rosemount St. Thomas Academy (home & away), and White Bear Lake.
Minnetonka has expanded its roster by adding a sophomore team, named JV2, that will play 15 to 20 games and scrimmages throughout the season. The Skippers are the first team in Minnesota State High School League history to undertake this.
"These players will get to practice every day with our JV team in improving their skills and understanding our culture at MHS," Stretar said. "As Coach Sean Goldsworthy eloquently stated, 'Our advantage at Minnetonka is the depth and quantity of players across all grades. We want to take advantage of this depth and not prematurely take away an opportunity to play at MHS with a late blooming athlete.'"
Minnetonka opens the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 against Rosemount.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
No one would have predicted Holy Family Catholic knocking off the defending state champions, advancing to the Section 2AA championship last March. They did, playing in the title game for a third consecutive season.
The loss of three seniors on the blueline, the team's top scorer in Garrett Pinoniemi, it's hard to image the Fire being back at Mariucci Arena in the end.
Well, never count out Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire will be young, just two seniors on the roster in returning top scorer Lucas Jorgenson (19 goals, 37 assists) and defenseman Jaden Anderson.
Sophomore Trey Fechko (15 goals, 23 assists), an Arizona State University commit, also returns from the Fire's top line, along with junior Ben Reddan (six goals), who scored the overtime winner over Minnetonka in the section semifinals.
Junior Spencer Lewin (five goals, five assists) and junior goaltender Dylan Halliwill (three games, one goal allowed) also are back from last year's varsity roster.
Halliwill is joined in the goaltender position by junior Alex Pellicci, who moves over from the girls program. Pellicci is a Harvard University commit.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Hutchinson in the season opener at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Victoria.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD
With the top eight scorers returning, how far can Southwest Christian/Richfield go in its third varsity season?
Coming off a 16-win season, the Stars will be led by seniors Nic Gustafson (30 goals, 15 assists), Jeremiah Konkel (16 goals, 34 assists) and Owen Sommerness (10 goals, 21 assists).
Gustafson, of Richfield, netted a program-record 10 power-play tallies in 2018-19.
Juniors Jackson Olimb (six goals, 19 assists) and Ryan Odefey (13 goals, 12 assists) as well as returning defensemen in sophomores Brody Hardacre, Brady Anderson and Ollie Yuhas and junior Cullen O'Connell give the Stars an experienced roster.
Junior Max Lavin and sophomore Isaac Haugen take the reins in goal, each having posted a win last season.
Southwest Christian/Richfield opens the season on Saturday, Nov. 30 against Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. in Victoria.