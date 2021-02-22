Underclassmen Evan Miller and Jake Risch were among eight different goal scorers and 15 skaters to record a point in a 10-3 home win for Chanhassen over Waconia on Feb. 16.
Miller and Risch each scored twice with defenseman Joe Gerebi adding a goal and three assists for the Storm.
The scoring included a goal from Gavin Uhlenkamp from Landon Oldenkamp with Caden Lee and Risch adding power-play scores. Joey Parker also had a three-point game with a goal and two assists.
Will Anderson made 23 saves for Chanhassen (4-7) in the victory.
Providence Academy and the Storm did all the scoring over the first 17 minutes in a 3-1 Lion win on Feb. 20 in Plymouth.
Sophomore defenseman Mathias Bosch netted his first varsity goal for Chanhassen's lone score.
Chanhassen, despite 17 shots on goal in the third period, a 32-21 advantage for the game, were unable to beat Providence Academy goaltender Joshua Koskie -- former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie's son -- any farther.
Chanhassen is at New Prague on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m. before hosting Chaska on Friday, Feb. 26 in Victoria.
CHASKA
Twelve games into the 2021 season, Chaska is 7-1 versus schools that don't reside in St. Louis Park. That city, with a public school and private school, Benilde-St. Margaret, are 4-0 versus the Hawks.
A wild 7-5 contest went to the fourth-ranked Red Knights on Feb. 18 at Chaska Community Center.
Chaska held a 3-2 lead and trailed by a goal twice in the third period. Tristan Sarsland sealed the win for Benilde-St. Margaret with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Trailing 2-1 in the second period, an opening score from Hawks' Sam Rinzel, Chaska took a short-lived advantage on back-to-back tallies from Sully Scholle and Rinzel, his first multi-goal contest since the season opener.
The Red Knights, though, led 5-3 into the third period, the first two of three goals from Asher Connelly reclaiming the lead.
Scholle and Matthew Magnuson, the second on the power play, scored in the third period for Chaska, which was outshot 51-25 with Carter Wishart making 44 saves.
Chaska had extended a win streak with a 4-0 shutout of New Prague on Feb. 16. A one-goal lead through two periods, the Hawks figured out Trojans goaltender Carter Puente with a third-period power-play goal from Zach Seltun.
Rinzel and Timmy LeRoy added goals in the final 25 seconds for the Hawks. Scholle, team leader with 14 scores and 26 points, opened the scoring with the eventual winner. Wishart made 21 saves in the win.
Chaska (7-5) hosts Orono on Tuesday, Feb. 23 before playing Chanhassen on a rare Friday night game to conclude the week.
MINNETONKA
Stingy would be the word to describe Minnetonka, which is closing in on a top-10 ranking after improving to 8-2 on the season with wins over St. Louis Park (6-0) and Owatonna (5-0) on Feb. 18 and 20.
The Skippers own three consecutive shutouts, six for the season, by three different goaltenders.
The latest came from Beau Motzko, sophomore son of University of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko. His seven saves came against Owatonna as the Skippers scored three times on special teams.
Tyler Kueppers found the net twice on the power play with Graham Harris adding a short-handed tally. Senior defenseman Duke Kiffin scored his first two goals of the season, now with 12 total points for the Skippers.
Minnetonka outshot St. Louis Park 45-16 two days earlier with Kyle Briesemeister earning his second shutout in as many games; three for the season.
Jack Quinn scored twice for the Skippers with Joe Brink, Wyatt Chartier, Vinnie Farina, and Graham Harris also finding the net. Harris led all scorers with three points in the win.
Minnetonka, after playing eight of the first 10 games at home at Pagel Arena, hit the road for three in a row beginning with Wayzata on Thursday, Feb. 25.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Suffering three lopsided losses this season to top-10 teams, it's how Holy Family Catholic has bounced back that stands out.
Beaten 6-0 by defending state champion Hill-Murray to start the week, the Fire rebounded with a decisive 8-2 road win at Hutchinson on Feb. 19.
A 24-2 shot advantage through one period, Holy Family Catholic led 6-2 through two frames. Sophomore Parker Osborn scored twice, his first varsity goals, with Jacob McPartland, Ben Reddan, Charlie Lindberg, and Nick Blood also getting on the score sheet for the Fire.
Third-period scores from Marc Lund and Grant Limke helped Holy Family Catholic improve to 3-0 in the Wright County Conference. McPartland added three assists with Jack Olson stopping 18 shots.
Division I commits Dylan Godbout and Joe Palodichuk scored for eighth-ranked Hill-Murray in a 6-0 final on Feb. 17 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. The Pioneers outshot the Fire 43-14 with Olson stopping 37 shots.
Holy Family Catholic (6-3-1) plays at home in Victoria for the first time in two-plus weeks, a Tuesday, Feb. 23 contest with Waconia. It is the first of four straight against WCC league opponents.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD
Short-handed due to injuries, sophomore Caleb Bendell picked the right time to continue his recent strong play, scoring twice, as Southwest Christian/Richfield defeated host Minneahaha Academy 5-2 on Feb. 20.
Down a goal through one period, tallies from Matt Steussi, short-handed, his seventh in the past five games, as well as Bendell and Nate Best staked the Stars to a 3-1 advantage.
Third-period scores from Josh Larson, his second of his varsity career, and Bendell helped clinch the win for Southwest Christian/Richfield.
Isaac Haugen, making his 2021 debut on varsity, made 24 saves on 26 shots for the win.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (7-3) is at Bloomington Kennedy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.