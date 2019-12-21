One win in the first six games to start the season, Minnetonka saw the current week as a potential jumping off point. Two home games at Pagel Arena.
Starting with a good practice week, the Skippers scored a season-high eight goals against St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 19. On Saturday against Chaska, they backed that up with six tallies.
Pretty, ugly, however wins come, Minnetonka is taking them right now.
"I think it was a great win for us. These past couple of weeks has been about finding our groove, trusting the process. Not getting to caught up in the results, trying to get better every day," Minnetonka senior Nic Henry said.
A 2-0 deficit through one period, a four-goal outburst got Minnetonka back on track. There was a grinder goal from Henry on the rebound. There was a bounce, a Duke Kiffin power-play shot finding the body of Henry for a deflection into the net. And the breaks. The first of two Braedon Lacomy goals counted despite the net off its moorings.
"We didn't come out very strong in the first. To have a second period like that, to come back like that, was huge. It shows the kind of depth we have on our team. We're not going to quit, we're coming," Henry said.
Early in the season, close contests went against Minnetonka. One-goal defeats came against St. Thomas Academy and Grand Rapids. The Skippers were within a goal late with Prior Lake and Moorhead as well.
To close out a win, a 6-4 score against Chaska, goals from Lacomy and Teddy Lagerback over the final 2:01 of regulation, felt real good for the Skippers.
"Our team played really well as that game went on. It's so easy to go back to that bench knowing your teammates are supporting you. I knew we were going to get one. My teammate, Tyler Kueppers, made an amazing play on the wall to me. I knew I was going to shoot that," Lacomy said.
A 4-4 game after Nick Olmscheid scored his second goal of the game for Chaska at the 4:52 mark of the third period, Minnetonka thought it had a go-ahead goal from Lacomy. Interference in front of the net negated the score.
Lacomy, given a second chance on a rush late in the game, made sure there was no doubt. The senior blistered a wrister over the shoulder of Chaska goaltender Carter Wishart for the eventual winner.
"After that first period we came out with major urgency. We had a lot of guys putting pressure on the net, getting pucks on net. See if we could get something to go in again," Henry said.
Lagerback added an insurance goal 30 seconds later for the 6-4 final.
Chaska took a 2-0 lead on a rebound goal from Olmscheid off a long shot from linemate Jimmy Snuggerud. Max Burkholder's breakaway goal off a give-and-go pass from Charlie Goodrich had the Hawks rolling.
Even when Minnetonka found the net early in the second period, Chaska got the tally back with Zach Seltun finding the puck all alone in the slot, burying the shot off an assist from Olmscheid at 3-1.
The good start only lasted so long for Chaska, looking for its first win over Minnetonka since the 2007 playoffs, as the Skippers scored six times on 24 shots over the final two periods.
Minnetonka (3-5) plays in the Tradition at the Park at St. Louis Park Rec Center on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28. The schedule is Maple Grove (7:30 p.m.), Andover (7:30 p.m.) and Benilde-St. Margaret (5 p.m.).
It is a key stretch for the Skippers on the heels of scoring 14 goals, but allowing nine themselves.
"It's about getting better every day. We had a slow start, but I think going through that made us better. Our game prep has been getting so much better. We're playing as one unit. All I really want to see is that daily improvement, working hard for one another. Wins will come with that," Lacomy said.
Chaska is at the Youth Hockey Hub Tournament at Dakotah Arena in Prior Lake on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28. Games are against Prior Lake (2:30 p.m.), No. 1 Eden Prairie (5 p.m.) and Edina (2:30 p.m.).