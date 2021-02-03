If Chanhassen's Feb. 2 contest with Bloomington Kennedy felt like déjà vu, it's because it sort of was.
Not only did the Storm defeat the Eagles 7-1 once again, like the Jan. 16 season opener, seven different Chanhassen skaters scored at a home contest at Victoria Rec Center.
Freshman Colquitt Baker and junior JT Montang netted first career goals, while underclassmen Evan Miller, Tyler Hanson, Jake Risch, and Alex Lunski found the net for Chanhassen. Junior Ryan Nicholson, the Storm's top returning scorer, also scored his first goal of the season.
The Storm had 12 different players record at least one point.
Junior Sean Gates, making his second varsity start, stopped 13-of-14 shots, including seven in a penalty-marred third period (nine roughing penalties were whistled) for Chanhassen, which hosts St. Louis Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
ST. LOUIS PARK 6, CHASKA 5 OT
A four-goal deficit with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, St. Louis Park reeled off five straight goals, including an overtime winner from senior captain Sam Berry, in a 6-5 win over Chaska Feb. 2 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The Orioles beat the Hawks 3-2 on Jan. 16 at Chaska Community Center.
A 5-1 lead quickly becoming 5-3 with back-to-back goals from McCabe Dvorak and Drew Boyum, St. Louis Park completed the comeback with two tallies over the final 69 seconds.
Lucas Hand and Dvorak, the tying score with 29 ticks left in regulation, contributed to the 5-all tie through 51 minutes of regulation. St. Louis Park outshot Chaska 15-2 in the third period.
After the Hawks were unsuccessful on an overtime power-play, the Orioles capitalized on the man advantage, an offensive zone face-off win leading to a Barry blast with 21 seconds remaining in the extra session.
A four-goal second period, a second score from Sully Scholle along with tallies from Bennett Jax, Jack Seaverson and Sam Rinzel on the power play, had Chaska in control at 5-1.
Carter Wishart took the loss despite 33 saves from the Chaska sophomore.
Chaska (4-3) is back in St. Louis Park on Saturday, Feb. 6 for a 2:30 p.m. matinee with Benilde-St. Margaret.