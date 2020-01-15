One shot in, Chanhassen was on the board. Despite a good fight throughout against 11-win Holy Angels, it was the only tally the Storm registered.
The Stars scored in all three periods, including an empty-netter late, in a 4-1 decision on Jan. 14 at Richfield Ice Arena.
Tyler Davidson netted a goal at 39 seconds of the first period from Evan Hegenes and Cole Severson for the early advantage.
Outshot 34-18 through two periods, the Storm trailed just 2-1 thanks to stellar play from Josh Weyandt, who came up with two point-blanke saves late in the opening frame.
Weyandt made 51 saves in the contest; his second 50-plus save performance this season.
Chanhassen held Holy Angels scoreless on a short-lived 5-on-3 power play early in the third period, gaining the man advantage themselves just minutes later, but were unable to get the tying goal.
Caeden Phelps' goal at the 6:19 mark of the third period put Holy Angels up 3-1.
Chanhassen (6-8) hosts Bloomington Kennedy in the Metro West Conference opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in Victoria.
HOLY FAMILY 4, DELANO/ROCKFORD 1
Second-period goals from Nick Blood and Marc Lund led Holy Family Catholic to its fifth Wright County Conference win, a 4-1 decision over Delano/Rockford Jan. 14.
Tied at one through 17 minutes, the Fire outshot the Tigers 25-8 over the final two periods, scoring all three goals. Ben Reddan added a third-period insurance goal short-handed.
Trey Fechko notched his team-leading 16th goal to open the scoring for Holy Family Catholic (10-7), which got 15 saves from Dylan Halliwill.
Next up is New Prague on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Victoria Rec Center. It is the first home game since Dec. 17, a stretch of 10 games in which the Fire were 7-3, including a current 5-game win streak.