A hard-fought 4-0 loss on the first night in Duluth to Denfeld, Chanhassen rebounded in the second game of the weekend to salvage a split in a 4-0 shutout of Marshall.
The Storm registered 38 shots on net with senior Brody Amrhein putting together his first career shutout.
Jack Willis scored twice, breaking the scoreless tie late in the second period for the eventual winner.
Chanhassen got a pair of power-play goals from Evan Hegenes and Willis in the third period. Cole Severson finished off the scoring with his second tally of the season.
A long lay-off, just one game between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9, Chanhassen came out strong against Denfeld, firing 11 shots. The Hunters, though, found the net four times on 31 attempts over the final two periods, including a hat trick from Griffin Lehet.
Josh Weyandt made 39 saves for Chanhassen (6-7) in net. Next up is a road game at Holy Angels at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Minnetonka 4, White Bear Lake 3
White Bear Lake ranked No. 1 just a week ago, Minnetonka handed the Bears its second loss in as many weeks, a 4-3 road decision at Vadnais Sports Center on Jan. 11.
A 2-1 deficit into the third period, goals from Ben Konen, Braedon Lacomy and Jack Quinn gave the Skippers its eighth win of the season. It was the first career tally for Konen, a defenseman.
Lacomy and Quinn registered goals less than two minutes apart in the back half of the final period.
White Bear Lake pulled within one at 4-3 with 3:01 to play. Minnetonka outshot the Bears 34-21 with Brandon Shantz turning away 18 shots.
Minnetonka (8-7), undefeated in the Lake Conference, is at another former No. 1 in Eden Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3 OT
A third-period lead erased, Southwest Christian/Richfield still prevailed, a 4-3 overtime win over host Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 11.
Jackson Climb netted the game-winner at 2:08 of extra time.
The Bluejackets scored with 3:11 left in regulation to force overtime.
Southwest Christian/Richfield took a 3-2 lead on goals from Nick Haust -- his second in two games -- along with Nic Gustafson and Brody Hardacre in a span of 31 seconds early in the third period.
Isaac Haugen made 40 saves in the Stars' sixth victory.
Next up is St. Paul Highland Park on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in Richfield.