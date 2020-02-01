Chanhassen outshot host Bloomington Kennedy 33-13 over the final two periods, yet found the net once, a 2-2 score into overtime.
One shot resulted in one goal, the winner, from Tyler Davidson at 1:47 of extra time from Jack Willis for a 3-2 Storm win at Bloomington Ice Garden.
It was the first win in six Metro West Conference contests for Chanhassen, a season split versus the Eagles.
Joe Gerebi's short-handed tally, his first score since the second game of the season Dec. 3, evened the game at two for Chanhassen in the third period.
Senior Evan Hegenes scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game at one in the opening stanza for Chanhassen, which snapped a six-game losing streak.
Brody Amrhein made 19 saves for the Storm, which are 7-13 into a Thursday, Feb. 6 game at St. Louis Park.
CHASKA 6, ST. LOUIS PARK 0
St. Louis Park netted three shots in the first 7:03 on Jan. 7, handing Chaska one of its worst losses in years, an 8-3 score.
On Feb. 1 at Chaska Community Center in the rematch, it was all Hawks, a 6-0 final between two of the three teams that entered the day with one loss in Metro West Conference play.
Chaska, which outshot the Orioles 38-18, was 2-for-5 on the power play.
The Hawks have outscored opponents 35-5 in a current six-game winning streak since the loss to St. Louis Park.
Owen Thomas netted two goals for Chaska with fellow senior William Magnuson adding three assists. The eventual game winner came from senior Charlie Goodrich at the 10:18 mark of the first period.
Sully Scholle, Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel also scored in the second period, while Carter Wishart posted 18 saves for his third shutout in the last four contests.
Chaska, 6-1 in league play, can all but clinch the Metro West Conference title in a home contest with Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Red Knights have just one loss in league play to the Hawks.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON 3 OT
Lucas Jorgenson's overtime winner with five seconds left on the clock lifted Holy Family Catholic to a 4-3 decision over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Feb. 1 in Victoria.
Nick Blood found Jorgenson open in the high slot, the wrister finding twine for the Fire win.
OT Game Winner!!! HF 4> Cloquet 3@jorgy1699 with his 5th of the year!!— Holy Family Hockey (@HFhockey) February 1, 2020
🍎 @nblood03
🍎 @TreyFechko
SOG: 42-33 HF pic.twitter.com/pBiLhJEsYo
A 2-1 deficit in the third period, Holy Family Catholic took a short-lived lead on tallies from Nick Strand and Blood. Trey Fechko, Blood and Jorgenson each finished with a goal and two assists.
Dylan Halliwill made 31 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is now 12-9 into a key contest with Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
MINNETONKA 9, BUFFALO 2
A five-goal outburst in the third period led Minnetonka to a 9-2 win at Buffalo on Feb. 1, improving to 11-10 overall.
The Skippers are 5-3 in the Lake Conference, tied in the standings with Eden Prairie, who have two games at hand.
Hunter Newhouse netted two goals with two assists with Ben Konen recording his first two-goal game.
Graham Harris, Braedon Lacomy, James Miller, Nick Baer, and Petter Morken also scored for the Skippers. It was the first career tally for Morken, a senior forward.
Brandon Shantz made 18 saves for Minnetonka, which hosts Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 5, MINNESOTA RIVER 1
Nic Gustafson scored a goal on the power play. Then one short-handed. Then a last into the empty net.
The senior forward helped Southwest Christian/Richfield defeat Minnesota River 5-1 at Chaska Community Center on Jan. 31.
Caleb Bendell also found the net twice, including the opening tally at 4:24 of the first period. Gustafson's first two goals increased the lead to 3-0.
Brody Hardacre and Jackson Olimb each had two assists with Isaac Haugen stopping 20-of-21 shots in net.
The Stars are 10-8-2 overall into a road contest at Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at BIG.