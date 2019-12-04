Josh Weyandt turned away 55 shots, Chanhassen trailing by a single goal into the third period, as Prior Lake pulled away in a 5-1 decision on Dec. 3 at Dakotah Arena.
Weyandt faced 45 shots alone over the final two periods, a shot advantage of 60-16 for the game for the Lakers.
Joe Gerebi pulled Chanhassen within 2-1 just 29 seconds following a Prior Lake power-play goal from Jack Willis and Ryan Nicholson.
Alex Bump had four assists with Sam Rice finishing with a tally and two assists for Prior Lake (2-1).
Chanhassen (1-2) is at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
BLAKE SCHOOL 8, HOLY FAMILY 1
Seven straight goals vaulted Blake School to an 8-1 win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 3 in Hopkins.
Marc Lund's unassisted tally evened the score at one for the Fire at the 2:02 mark of the second period.
The Bears fired 37 shots on net over the final two periods, scoring seven times, two goals each from Thomas Nelson and William Matzke.
Dylan Halliwell stopped 34 of 42 shots in net for Holy Family Catholic (1-2).
The Fire are at St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG/COOPER 6, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 4
Senior Nic Gustafson scored four goals in a 6-4 road loss for Southwest Christian/Richfield at New Hope Arena against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 3.
Gustafson's final tally pulled the Stars within 5-4 with 1:56 remaining.
The Richfield skater got goals on back-to-back shifts in the second period, bringing the Stars back into the game at 4-3. Brady Anderson added two assists for Southwest Christian/Richfield (0-2).
Max Lavin stopped 46-of-52 shots in his first start of the season for the Stars, which host Mound-Westonka at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Chaska Community Center.