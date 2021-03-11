Special teams play went to Hutchinson in the second period, a pair of short-handed goals. Chanhassen, though, figured things out on the power play, getting two scores with the man advantage in the third period in a 6-4 road win at Hutchinson on March 11.
The seven wins in 17 contests matches the output in 26 games last season for the Storm.
A 3-1 first-intermission lead quickly evaporated for Chanhassen, as Hutchinson scored twice down a man, goals from Riley Anderson and Cam Longie, to take the game into the third period tied at three.
Twenty-six seconds into a third-period power play, Evan Miller netted the first of two goals in the closing minutes for the 4-3 Chanhassen lead.
Caden Lee added the eventual game winner with 3:24 left in regulation for the 5-3 Storm lead.
Hutchinson drew within one on a power-play goal themselves before Miller sealed the win at the 15:36 mark.
Alex Lunski finished with a three-point game, scoring twice in the first period for Chanhassen. Lunski, a freshman, leads the Storm with nine goals on the season.
Tyler Hanson recorded his second goal in three games, his fifth overall, for the 3-1 Chanhassen advantage. Col Baker and Joey Parker each were credited with two assists, while Will Anderson made 25 saves in the win.
Chanhassen (7-10) concludes the regular season with a 3 p.m. tilt with Holy Angels on Saturday in Victoria. The Stars have won eight of the last 10 games, 12 total this season.
DELANO/ROCKFORD 4, CHASKA 3 OT
Needing a strong showing in the final week to have the potential to host a Section 2AA playoff game, Chaska may find itself heading to the likes of Minnetonka after falling 4-3 to Class A No. 9 Delano/Rockford on March 11.
Chaska three times had one-goal leads, each time the host Tigers rallying, getting the winner from Adam Brown on the power play in overtime.
Bennett Jax and Sam Rinzel each scored for the Hawks in the second period with Sully Scholle netting his team-leading 20th goal for a short-lived 3-2 lead in the third stanza.
Delano tied the game at three just 45 seconds later, holding Chaska to just two shots in the third period and 18 for the game.
Chaska (10-7) concludes the regular season with No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chaska Community Center.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 3, MINNETONKA 0
Jack Olson was a brill wall for 34 minutes, stopping 31 shots over the first two periods for Holy Family Catholic versus top-10 Benilde-St. Margaret on March 11.
The Red Knights, though, found a few soft spots in the third period, scoring three times in a shutout of the Fire. Shots were 40-15 in favor of Benilde-St. Margaret with Olson spectacular with 37 saves.
Jonah Mortenson broke the dam with the eventual game-winner at 1:47 of the third period. Drew Stewart and Michael Risteau added tallies for the 3-0 final.
Holy Family Catholic will enter the playoffs with a 10-4-1 record, a likely No. 4 or 5 seed in Section 2AA. The post-season begins Thursday, March 18.
MINNETONKA 4, BUFFALO 1
Scoring three goals in the opening period, two from Nick Baer, Minnetonka had to fight and claw to score another goal against Buffalo's Levi Preugschas.
Hunter Newhouse eventually did for the Skippers, helping secure a 4-1 road win on March 11.
Graham Harris opened the scoring before Baer found the net on back-to-back shifts late in the first period for the 3-0 lead.
Despite a 13-6 shot advantage in the second period, Minnetonka found its lead cut to 3-1 on an even strength tally from Ryan Roethke.
Newhouse's goal tied him with Jack Quinn for team lead with 10 scores this season.
Minnetonka, which outshot Buffalo 49-13, got 12 saves from goaltender Kyle Briesemeister, who made his seventh start in the last nine games (5-0-2 record).
The Skippers close out the regular season with a non-conference game with Edina at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. Minnetonka has beat the Hornets 4-0 and 3-0 this season.