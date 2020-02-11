Holy Family Catholic held a pair of one-goal leads with Class A No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral, but the top line of Blake Perbix, Nate Warner and Jack Smith scored four times, leading to a 5-2 win at MAC Arena in St. Cloud Feb. 11.
A 2-2 game into the third period, Warner, the University of Minnesota commit, netted his 23rd and 24th goal, the eventual winner short-handed, as a part of a three-goal final period.
Warner and Perbix found the net 55 seconds apart late in the game to extend the lead from one to three goals.
Nick Blood and Jacob McPartland scored for Holy Family Catholic, which led on the scoresheet 12-6 and 8-7 in the first two periods, 27-26 for the game. Dylan Halliwill was credited with 21 saves for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (12-12) closes the regular season at Stillwater at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
CHASKA 7, CENTENNIAL 1
A pair of 12-win teams, Chaska showed up big in a late non-conference contest, defeating visiting Centennial 7-1 at Chaska Community Center Feb. 11.
Shane LaVelle registered four points in the win, scoring twice with two assists.
Eleven different Hawks recorded a point in the win, including goals from Nick Olmscheid, Charlie Goodrich, Sully Scholle, Calvin Barrett, and Zach Seltun.
Olmscheid added two assists with Carter Wishart stopping 19-of-20 shots.
Chaska (13-9) plays a back-to-back, traveling to Aldrich Arena to face Hill-Murray at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
CHAMPLIN PARK 2, CHANHASSEN 1
Jack Willis scored a game-tying goal in the third period for Chanhassen, but less than two minutes later, a power-play tally was the difference in Champlin Park's 2-1 win over the Storm Feb. 11.
It was the 16th win of the season for the Rebels.
Chanhassen had a late power play, but were unable to tie the game, outshot 8-2 for the final period and 25-15 for the game.
Tyler Davidson and Landon Oldenkamp had assists on the Willis tally.
Josh Weyandt made 23 saves for Chanhassen (7-16), which hosts its final regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 13 versus Bloomington Jefferson.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 6, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 5 OT
If five goals in the second period wasn't wild enough, how about go-ahead and game-tying goals in the final minutes of regulation?
Better yet, how about the game-winner in overtime?
Nic Gustafson slid a pass to Jeremiah Konkel up the middle of the ice, Konkel scoring in all alone on Providence Academy goaltender Joshua Koskie for the winner at 5:15 of overtime, a 6-5 Southwest Christian/Richfield win on Feb. 11 in Richfield.
The two teams traded goals, every other, from 1-0 to 5-5, in regulation.
Jackson Olimb's second score with 1:09 left in the third period sent the game to extra time.
Konkel added a short-handed goal with Josh Larson and Ryan Odefey also scoring for the Stars. Gustafson finished with four assists in his second-to-last home game at Richfield Ice Arena.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (12-10-2) hosts Gentry Academy on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.